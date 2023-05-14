A strong mom who is from Venda in Limpopo has opened up about a book she authored and finding herself through the process of writing

The 34-year-old is a mother to a teen and a nurse by profession and reflects on mental health, courage, and the struggles she has faced in her young life

Talking to Briefly News, Mulalo Ntsako Mabogo, notes that her book, entitled 16 Missed Calls is based on both her lived experiences as well as fictional occurrences

One inspiring mother from Venda in Limpopo is proof of the power of the written word.

Mulalo Ntsako Mabogo is an author and nurse. Image: Mulalo Ntsako Mabogo/Supplied.

The strong woman is a nurse by profession and explains that she’s always found passion in writing.

Talking to Briefly News, Mulalo Ntsako Mabogo, opens up about a book she’s written, entitled 16 Missed Calls:

“I wrote the book based on personal experiences, but a part of it from people very close to me as well.

“[Through my work], I would like to educate the world about ‘courage’. I believe that it is often used in the wrong context.

“Society believes that a woman’s courage is displayed by how well she hides her pain. If a woman carries their pain with discipline, they are considered ‘strong’ and ‘wife material’. This is the bedrock of gender-based violence in the home. Abuse and psychological subjugation are masked as loyalty.”

The Limpopo mom based her book on some true events

Mulalo who is a parent to a 13-year-old son, explains that the title of the book stems from the hospital calling her 16 times to inform her that her husband had died in a car accident:

“The reason behind the book is about what I had missing in my life. I missed myself in the process of loving the world. I missed my passion while I was busy plowing for others, and so forth.

“[In my book], there is also a lady who received 16 missed calls from the hospital about the passing of her husband who succumbed to his injuries while he was with his mistress.”

The author has written a second book

The writing bug really hit Mulalo and she has just released a second book entitled Last seen, posting about it online.

The multitalented woman explains how therapeutic the writing process is for her, especially considering her struggles with anxiety:

“There were many times in my life when I failed and saw myself as not being part of the world because of the fear of being judged. That is when I realised that I have a mental health issue which is anxiety.

“It is still very difficult for our society to talk about mental health, let alone acknowledge it in public, but because of my many episodes of falling into depression, I decided to own my scars and rise even in the midst of storms.”

The inspiring woman is a star in the making. Watch this space!

