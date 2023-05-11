A woman took to social media to share an emotional post about her late fiancé's mother receiving his degree posthumously

The Central University of Technology in the Free State held its graduation ceremony, and everyone stood up in honour of him

The woman can be heard crying in the video, and South Africans sent their love and prayers her way

A young woman shared a heartfelt post about her late fiancé's graduation. Images:@buhlehope8/TikTok.

A woman is trending on social media after her touching post has gone viral. The post was dedicated to her late fiance, who was murdered.

Woman honours late fiancé's memory by sharing an emotional post of his mother receiving a posthumous degree

TikTok user @buhlehope8 shared a video of her late fiance's graduation ceremony at the Central University of Technology in the Free State. The lady could not contain her emotions, and many expressed condolences and admiration for the family's strength.

The mother's receipt of the degree in her son's honour serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that individuals can have on the lives of others even after they have passed away.

Watch the video below:

Online users show love and support for the woman

This story is a tribute to the enduring memory of those we have lost and a reminder that even in our darkest moments, there is always hope and a reason to keep moving forward. Netizens shared their love for the family and filled up the comment section:

@Banyana_Moche said:

"Yoh, I'm sorry, babe. I never cried so much for a stranger."

@TinahMashiloane commented:

"I’ll never forget that man who went to collect his daughter's certificate. The pain in that man’s eyes? "

@Nthabiseng Mo said:

"What’s happening this year, mare? This is the fourth video I’m seeing regarding this."

@Ms_B_GP commented:

"So sorry for your loss. May God grant you strength and comfort."

@sandramarion75 said:

"Very heartbreaking. May God comfort you."

