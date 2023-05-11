A touching video of an old man cheering on his child at graduation has been doing the rounds online

The clip showed the madala beaming with pride as he praised his University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate

The supportive man's reaction spoke volumes and left many Mzansi netizens feeling emotional

It is so special to see parents celebrate their children's accomplishments. One dad was captured on video honouring his child at their graduation.

An overjoyed dad sang his child's praises at a UKZN graduation ceremony. Image: @ukzn_official/TikTok

The video posted by the University of KwaZulu-Natal on TikTok shows an old man filled with pride as he sang his child's praises, and recited their clan names at the graduation venue for all to see. Many voices can also be heard cheering along with him.

Graduations always have a way of igniting joy, pride and inspiration for both the graduate and their loved ones. Witnessing parents celebrate their children is the cherry on top. You've just got to love it!

The video of supportive dad at his son's UKZN graduation has SA in their feels

South African netizens couldn't help but be overwhelmed with joy and emotion as they took to the comments to show the proud madala love. Many people pointed out how blessed the graduate is to have such a supportive and present father.

kwakhanya94 wrote:

"Ngikhalelani oh Nkosi? Aaah mkhulu bakithi nalo mkikizo yoooooo."

Mel replied:

"Who’s chopping onions? Ai kodwa nami sengikhalelani?"

kaMagaduzela❤ said:

"Gaduzela Magaduzela."

Rozelle Claasen commented:

"You guys have dads!? Such a flex. And he is supportive and proud of you double?1 Triple flex."

thee baddest responded:

"Awuu, such a joyful moment."

Sesimphiwe Mbatha reacted:

"UKZN graduation is unmatched."

user9214872056698 wrote:

"Mmhhh ngaze ngafisa ukuba ngisanobaba nami. I love you dad."

maaah_15 remarked:

"Awu Magaduzela."

zandilemandlovunz commented:

"Ngakhumbula ubaba wami."

