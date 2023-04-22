Graduation day is a day of celebration, and for most parents, it is one of the proudest days of their lives

One Port Elizabeth father held back tears as he accepted his late daughter's degree from Nelson Mandela University

The moment of pain was felt across the nation, and the family received an outpouring of love and support

The day their child completes college is a dream for most parents. For one dad, this celebration was bittersweet. On Thursday, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) graduates watched as Thanduxolo Sontiki received a degree for his late daughter.

A man accepts his deceased daughter’s degree from NMU, Image: @MandelaUni

The father's suffering was felt all around the country. Sochuma Sande Sontiki and her family were robbed of what should have been a moment of triumph.

NMU student's father says his daughter was a dedicated student

Sochuma, only 22 years old, passed away after a brief illness, only four months short of receiving her degree. By the time she died, the bright young lady was already a candidate for the Bachelor of Arts certificate.

Her father told Times Live that she would have gone on to earn multiple degrees if she were still alive. It is easy to tell he was proud of his child.

Thanduxolo painfully recalled:

"Fortunately she was a good girl and we never encountered any problem with her. She was a dedicated child and she performed exceptionally well and didn't repeat any subject."

Video of father accepting his daughter's degree has Mzansi holding back tears

The image of Thanduxolo taking his daughter's place on stage moved South Africa deeply. The event was made much more heartfelt when the NMU dean stepped in to hug the man.

Watch the video here:

NMU student's father gets all the love from Neitzens

Far too many others had walked in the father's footsteps before. Celebrating a deceased person's life and achievements can be heartbreaking and difficult. Mzansi was eager to demonstrate their love and support for the family.

Briefly News compiled some of the top comments:

@lubisill was crying:

"When the dean stepped down to hug him.."

@tullybulube had been through similar pain:

"My brother was to graduate in May; he passed away in November, and this is exactly how it happened. I feel sorry for Lo Tata."

@StephaneErasmus couldn't hold back:

"I am crying my eyes out. My heartfelt condolences sir, she was a beautiful lady."

@Daphnedark1 remembered other losses:

"This is sad and reminds me of this other person who was very intelligent, scored 90 and above, was humble, a good soccer player, and friendly. You could tell that he had a job reserved for him at the university, as he was a good tutor too. The world has lost someone there."

Proud South African mother dances as daughter graduates from UFS: Mzansi celebrate sweet moment

From one parent's loss to another's pride, Briefly News reported on a mother who could not contain her joy when her daughter graduated from UFS.

The graduate's achievement had her mother dancing in front of the entire hall out of pure pride. The country felt the magical moment deep inside.

Mzansi watched the moment with sheer amazement. People sent well wishes to the deserving family.

Source: Briefly News