A South African university graduate celebrated her achievement by channelling a Kanye West song

The young lady was so excited to receive her qualification that she seized the microphone and did her thing live

The graduate thoroughly amused people as the babe rapped Kanye West's Good Morning

A University of the Free State graduate did the most while accepting her degree. The lady was ready to celebrate and was extra while on stage.

A young lady graduated from the University of Free State, and she celebrated her achievement by rapping Kanye West's 'Good Morning'. Image: Getty Images/Olelole/Twitter/@agobakwe_m

People were amused by the lady who broke into a popular rap song by Kanye West. Many people could not help but sing her praises after the stunt.

University of Free State graduate celebrates with Kanye West's verse

The video posted by @agobakwe_m showed a UFS graduate celebrating her new qualification. In the video, she grabbed the mic and started rapping Kanye West's Good Morning word-for-word acapella style.

University graduate celebration entertains South Africans

Many people commented that they could not get over the video. Happy graduates are often a hit with netizens, but this lady stood out with her unique approach.

@Oreeditse_ commented:

"Didn't even bother to censor herself."

@Mbalz196 commented:

"Only a Kovsie knows the feeling! #UFSGraduation2023 #UFSAlumni"

@_Santini_10 commented:

"This is insane."

@MainlandAfrica commented:

"Nami, I'd do this after securing an academic qualification."

ThabangTalks commented:

"Why is she rapping it ka Seshweshwe?"

