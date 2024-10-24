Man's Resourceful Raft Ride Through Flooded Streets Amuses Mzansi: "Only in South Africa"
- One gent entertained South Africans after he was spotted using a makeshift raft in floods in a viral video
- The clip sparked laughter, and it gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the footage as they headed to the comments section poking fun at the guy
One thing South Africans are good at is finding joy in every situation, whether good or bad, and this gentleman did just that.
Man using makeshift raft in floods
The footage shared by TikTok user @felz274 shows a man using a makeshift raft in a flooded street. The place was flooded all over, including the people's homes, making it impossible to walk or live.
Although the place was unpleasant, the guy still managed to make a bad situation look good by using a makeshift raft, which he seemed to enjoy. The clip entertained many and became a hit on TikTok, clocking loads of views, likes, and comments within a day of publication.
Watch the video below:
SA is amused by the man's antics
The online community could not help but laugh at the gent's amusing antics. They took to the comments section, cracking jokes while some shared their opinions.
Sino Fish poked fun at the gent, saying:
"He's been waiting for this moment his whole life ide yafika lemini."
Eric Magoqoza said:
"South Africa my home South Africa the land of our ancestors."
Rchrdmolefe@gmail.com wrote:
"I repeat, if you want to see it all come to South Africa, you will never be disappointed."
User shared:
"You never be bored emzansi."
Eno Riet was amused:
"Only in SA."
Gauteng man takes a swim during floods in video
Briefly News previously reported that a man decided to have a fun time during the floods.
@jakes146 posted a TikTok video of himself having a blast in the flooded street. In the clip, the TikTokker is wearing shorts without a top. He is standing on the flooded road while cars pass by. One car passes and splashes him with water.
