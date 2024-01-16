A Gauteng man created his ball of fun in the middle of the flooded street of Brakspan

The gentleman stood on the flooded road, waiting for cars to pass and splash him with water

The online community reacted to his acts, with many finding him hilarious and some envying him

A man had fun in the middle of the flooded road. Images: @jakes146

Source: TikTok

A man decided to have a fun time during the floods.

@jakes146 posted a TikTok video of himself having a blast in the flooded street. In the clip, the TikTokker is wearing his shorts with no top. He is standing on the flooded road while cars pass by. One car passed and splashed him with water.

This came shortly after the Gauteng province was hard-hit by heavy rains that caused floods and left damaged infrastructure and casualties.

See the man having fun on the flooded street

TikTokkers laugh at the man's act

The video got over 3,000 likes. Many TikTokkers loved how the man created his blast of fun during what could be described as an unfortunate moment.

@warren1971 said:

"I love it. only in SA. Love my country. "

@sparkie211 shared:

"Only South Africans can turn a situation into fun... we have great humor and always bok for sports."

@Leonie commented:

"Only in South Africa "

@aaptwak wrote:

"Het dit baie gedoen as kind. Dan ma jy is nie snaaks as jy met vuil nat klere by die huis aan kom nie." ( Did this a lot as a kid. Then mom thinks you're not funny when you come home with dirty wet clothes).

@Amanda Goosen said:

"Kort net bad seep. love die gees. min mense daar buite met persoonlikheid." ( Just needs bath soap. love the spirit few people out there with personality).

@Lia. Meyer7 shared:

"AWESOME...Ons het meer van jou nodig... Ek sou reg langs jou gaan staan het. ln diè hitte kon dit net lekker gewees het." ( AWESOME...We need more of you... I would have stood right next to you. In this heat it could only have been nice).

@suzy commented:

"Awesome enjoy."

@Ria Le Roux wrote:

"Love it."

A man kayaks in the flooded streets of KZN

In another story, Briefly News reported about a KZN man who kayaked on the flooded street.

During the recent flood in KwaZulu-Natal, @sazi9404 decided to have a little fun with a canoe. The TikTokker shared a video where he is in his canoe in the flooded streets of Ladysmith.

Though there were floods and using a canoe to get around, he still followed the road rules. @sazi9404 stopped at a red traffic light like he usually would with his car. Netizens were entertained.

