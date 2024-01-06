Recent heavy rains in Gauteng over the New Year have had some lasting effects on some areas of Johannesburg

Downtown parts of Johannesburg have been severely affected by the storms from 05 January 2024

Authorities sent out warnings to residents in the affected areas, reporting that damage from flooding could take effect

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg area looked was badly affected by rainy weather. The South African Weather Service warning for heavy rains came true once more, this time for Gauteng.

Johannesburg CBD was badly affected by flooding, and EMS are on high alert. Image: Gallo Images / Arm

Some areas in Johannesburg are facing a natural disaster. Online users reacted to the latest updates from authorities in the Johannesburg Emergency Mnanagement Services (EMS).

EMS braces for Joburg flooding emergencies

According to SABC News Johannesburg, emergency services are ready to deal with any damage from the flooding in the CBD. There was heavy rainfall in Gauteng on 5th January 2024 and it has badly affected densely populated areas.

EMS explains incident in Alexandra township

The spokesperson of the EMS, Robert Mulaudzi, explained that there had already been some misfortunes due to the flooding. Mulaudzi explained that a vehicle was trapped along the Juskei River, and emergency services were sent to the accident. He confirmed that there have been very few incidents due to the floods.

SA speculates about flooding

People commented that the flooding was only in the CBD due to the poor infrastructure. Others commented that the residents should take responsibility and ensure they are not littering and stuffing the drains.

Kenny Mantaks commented:

"Illegal dumping is the main reason for flooding and lazy Municipality workers they just get paid for roaming around the streets doing nothing."

Sipho Nkosi wrote:

"Vote ANC to see the buildings crumbling down."

Brenda Declerck said:

"Fix the drainage systems! Clean the filth in the rivers! Flowing water is much safer!"

Reign Reign argued:

"It's time citizens take responsibility for their role in climate change/ flooding (disposing rubbish) in the streets that block drains! I saw a video of a man stuffing his blankets in a drain for safe-keeping! Like really?"

Celimpilo Kunene Mtimandze Scelo added:

"I was there eish."

KZN floods kill 21, SA distraught by death toll

Briefly News previously reported that the KZN area has been badly affected by heavy rains during Christmas. Heavy rains resulted in various people going missing during the festive season.

Online users were mortified after reports of how many have lost their lives. People expressed their horror over the sad news.

There are still rescue efforts to find four people who went missing. Authorities anticipate more bodies will be found after the floods on 24th December 2023.

