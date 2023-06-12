The quality of South Africa's drinking water has dropped because of negligence and poor infrastructure at the country's treatment plants

The Blue Drop Watch Report has revealed that the water from 50% of 151 plants tested contained contaminants like wastewater and excrement

The report was released amid the recent cholera outbreak that has killed over 20 people

JOHANNESBURG - The recent cholera outbreak has trust SA's water quality in the spotlight and now a recent report has painted a dire picture of the depths of the problems.

A report has revealed that the poor quality of drinking water in SA is a result of negligence and inadequate infrastructure at water treatment plants. Image: stock photo

The Blue Drop Watch Report highlighted how a culture of neglect, non-compliance and systemic collapse in municipalities and water treatment plants have resulted in SA's poor water quality.

Sample test of SA's water treatment facilities reveals dire condition of water systems

The report, which the government released, assessed 151 out of 1 186 treatment facilities meant to purify SA's water. The assessments looked at the condition of drinking water infrastructure, treatment processes, and water quality.

While it did not assess all of SA's facilities, the test sample revealed the desperate condition of SA's water system.

Of the systems tested, 60 (41%) had bad water quality, and another 13 systems (9%) had poor water quality. This means that the systems did not meet clean water standards because of high levels of contaminants like wastewater and excrement, News24 reported.

The Blue Drop Watch Report results highlight how the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal got as bad as it did, claiming over 20 lives.

The government has blamed the outbreak on infrastructure failure at the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant in Pretoria.

