A powerful earth tremor hit several parts of Gauteng, mainly in Johannesburg South, on Sunday morning

The tremor which struck about 10 kilometres below the surface, was initially recorded as a 4.7 magnitude earthquake

Residents reacted to the seismic activity in their areas on social media platforms with videos showing the shaking

The Gauteng province was shaken by an earthquake. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng was shaken by a powerful tremor in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Boksburg is reportedly the tremor's epicentre, with a seismic activity of about 4.7 magnitude.

Residents from several parts of the province reported the rare occurrence on social media, with some sharing CCTV footage from outside their homes.

According to SABCNews, the tremor, which occurred at about 02:38, lasted for 20 seconds.

Based on trackings by the South African Council for Geoscience, the quake is one of the biggest in the country.

Seismologists say Johannesburg could experience aftershocks

No structural damages, injuries, or loss of lives have been reported.

“It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas. Light aftershocks are likely over the coming days.

International risk management group Crisis24 said comprehensive damage assessments could take several hours. Residents were warned to expect possible aftershocks in the coming days

South Africans discuss the tremor in Jouhannesburg

@aus_mbali mentioned:

"If you didn't feel the earthquake, I swear no situation in life can shake you. You are a true fighter. Putin and nuclear bombs got nothing on you."

@Am_Blujay stated:

"We have survived cholera, COVID and an earthquake my grandkids will never hear the end of it."

@TsakkyM posted:

"SA government rushing to set up a commission to investigate the tremor."

@clivesibbs commented:

"Can someone check if Bester is still in prison after this earthquake?"

@LeratoN_ stated:

"ANC getting ready to announce R500 billion funds for the earthquake."

@Social_bbeing added:

"Earthquake and Covid19 survivor at 26! I have a lot to tell my kids."

