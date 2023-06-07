A dramatic failed highjacking at a Nando's drive-thru in Pretoria has the company beefing up security

CCTV footage shows customers opening fire on would-be highjackers who attacked him at a branch in Pretoria

Nando's South Africa said it was considering closing the drive-thrus earlier and improving the lighting

PRETORIA - Nando's South Africa is taking the safety of its customers seriously after a brazen attempted highjacking at one of its Pretoria branches.

An attempted highjacking at a Nando's in Pretoria has resulted in the fast food chain beefing up security. Image: Nathan Stirk & stock image

Source: Getty Images

A dramatic video of the incident has the chicken establishment promising to beef up security at its branches.

CCTV video shows brazen hijacking at Nando's drive-thru in Pretoria

The video shows highjackers approaching the driver's side window of a customer who had stopped at the drive-thru window.

Instead of falling victim to the would-be highjackers, the customer took matters into his own hands and tried to grab the criminal's gun before opening fire.

The incident occurred on 28 May at the Nelpark Nando's in Phillip Nel Park, Pretoria Rekord reported.

Nando's details how it will increase security after dramatic highjacking incident

Some of the safety measures Nando's plans to institute include installing more lighting as a deterrent and closing its drive-thrus 15 minutes earlier.

Outlet spokesperson Nontobeko Sibiya said that the company was willing to fully cooperate with the police to get to the bottom of who was responsible for the botched highjacking, The Citizen reported.

Sibiya said:

“This brazen criminality resulted in our customer firing gunshots at the perpetrators in response to the attack. The Saps responded to the incident and arrived on the scene."

Nado's hijacking incident shocks Mzansi

Below are some comments:

@yim_uthando said:

"Yey, the crime rate in Pretoria West lately is so scary."

@GiddyHarvey claimed:

"Armed citizens can defend themselves."

@Doctor_101Love exclaimed:

"This guy is brave, I'm telling you..."

@Jumak_SA remarked:

"South Africa is really getting rougher than ever."

@perfect16_mr added:

"Omg, that guy risked his life... Someone tell him this not the movies."

@Adriano_Lpz complained:

"Now we can’t even order food in peace."

@Jaded_fairy_13 commented:

"This is why I hate drive-thrus."

@malusimudau_ stated:

"Criminals have become so daring, they attack anywhere and everywhere."

