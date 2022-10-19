Hijackings in South Africa have seen a 14% increase in the last quarter. With new hijacking trends popping up, it is important to stay clear on how to protect yourself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Hijackings in South Africa are increasing at an alarming rate, and criminals are finding new ways to jack cars. Image: Christopher Furlong

Source: Getty Images

The South African Police Service (SAPS) released the latest crime statistics, which show that carjackings in South Africa are at an all-time high.

SAPS noted that between April and June 2022, 5 866 hijackings were reported across the country. In the same period in 2021, there were 5 146 hijackings reported. With these figures, South Africa is heading for the worst hijacking year in the past decade.

The latest stats indicate that in South Africa, a car is stolen every 22 minutes, according to BusinessTech.

Last year's stats showed that a car was stolen every 25 minutes, which translates to 57 stolen cars per day.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

How to avoid a hijacking

1. Be aware of your surroundings:

In a statement sent to Briefly News, Duma Ngcobo, Chief Operations Officer at Tracker, explains that it is important to be aware of your surroundings until you reach your final destination.

2. Share your live location with friends and family

He added that sharing your live location with your friends and family can help raise a flag if you don't arrive on time.

3. Avoid quiet drive-through facilities and leave kids at home

Regarding hijackings at drive-through facilities, Fidelity ADT communications head Charnel Hattingh stated you should avoid less frequented establishments and only go to these outlets during peak hours.

Leave your children at home because they tend to be more distracting.

Hattingh added that you should always be vigilant, keep all windows closed and have your cash and card ready for payment.

4. Make a noise

If you suspect that you might become a victim of a hijacking, Hattingh suggests pressing your hooter because hijackers do not like the attention on them, reports IOL.

5. Choose your battles: Your life is more important than your car

However, Linda Goodenough, community development manager for Fidelity ADT, explains that it is important to prioritise your life over your car and obey the hijackers if you are being hijacked.

Speaking to BusinessTech, Goodenough adds that you should not make any sudden movements that could startle the hijackers.

What are the new hijacking trends in South Africa?

Criminals have gotten savvier with their modus operandi for car thefts in South Africa.

Tracker indicated carjackings went up to pre-Covid numbers, which can be attributed to the country's return to normal routines, and hijacking syndicates adopting new trends.

Trend 1: Hijacking motorists at drive-through facilities

According to IOL, hijackers are now ambushing unsuspecting motorists at drive-through establishments.

Fidelity ADT's Head of Communications, Charnel Hattingh, explains that with this new trend, there are usually two vehicles involved.

One car will be in front of a motorist, and another car will be behind them to block them from reversing. Armed suspects from the car in front will try to force the motorist out of their car and then make a getaway.

Trend 2: Fake blue light brigade or cops

Another hijacking trend that is on the rise is the "blue light" trend.

In this instance, hijackers impersonate police officers and stop you on the side of the road. These impersonators are often very convincing, from their uniforms to fake police cars.

A feature on Carte Blanche showed that these hijackings can be extreme. Hijackers have kidnapped and robbed people of their belongings.

Trend 3: Lost number plate returned

Other hijacking trends include the number plate trend.

Criminals steal your number plate, act like good Samaritans who found it and then hijack you after you stop your car to retrieve your number plate.

Trend 4: Fake flat tyre

Criminals also signal motorists that their tyres might be flat and when they stop to inspect their tyre, the thugs hijack them.

Trend 5: Intentionally causing an accident

Some criminals might intentionally bump into your car to force you to stop. Once you get out of your vehicle to assess the damage, they pounce and steal your car, reports ECR.

What are hijackers looking for?

Criminals are quite picky regarding the types of cars they target.

According to BusinessTech, Fidelity's data shows that Toyota and Volkswagens are usually the types of cars targeted by carjackers.

What are the most hijacked cars in South Africa?

The top hijacked cars are as follows:

Toyota Hilux is the number one targeted vehicle, Then Volkswagen Polo, Followed by Toyota Quantum, Lastly Nissan NP200.

What colour cars are targeted most?

Criminals are also more likely to hijack white cars and silver-grey cars because they prefer a more neutral colour.

While a neutral colour might be the preference, criminals care more about the make and model of the vehicle.

Which provinces have the most hijackings in South Africa?

According to the latest crime stats, Gauteng has the highest number of carjackings compared to other provinces, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Surprisingly, the numbers have gone down in Mpumalanga.

The Gauteng province dominates the top 30 police stations that have reported the most hijackings, with 23 police stations.

However, the top three police stations that reported the most carjackings are from the Western Cape: Nyanga Police Station, Philippi East Police Station and Harare Police Station.

According to Tracker, hijackings are more prevalent from Wednesday to Friday, between 4pm and 8pm, and car thefts are more prevalent on Saturdays between 11am and 3pm.

Durban woman hijacked in supermarket parking lot by 4 armed thugs

Briefly News previously reported that KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a carjacking after a 42-year-old woman had her car and belongings stolen by four men. The incident occurred in a supermarket parking lot and was captured on CCTV.

The carjacking occurred within a few seconds, and the camera footage shows how two men jumped out of the white Volkswagen Polo and accosted the woman before fleeing with her vehicle. The victim looked visibly shaken in the video.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Constable Thenjiwe Ngocbo told News24 that the men were armed and drove off with the vehicle to an unknown location.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News