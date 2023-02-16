Four men were arrested and appeared in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court for targeting members of the LGBTQIA+ community

They allegedly chatted to the victim on a dating app and lured him to a secluded area where he was robbed and kidnapped

The suspects were found in possession of the victim’s belonging; however, his hijacked Mercedes C180 is yet to be recovered

GAUTENG - Four men targeting members of the LGBTQIA+ community were arrested and charged with hijacking, kidnapping and extortion.

Police have arrested four men for allegedly kidnapping and hijacking a man found on an LGBTQIA+ messaging app. Image: Getty image & SAPS

The group were arrested at a restaurant in Parktown in Gauteng after hijacking, kidnapping and robbing a 26-year-old man. The men allegedly chatted to the victim on an LGBTQIA+ dating app and lured him to a secluded area.

Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the victim was robbed of his personal items, including his bank cards and Mercedes C180. She said the criminals used the victim’s cards to make several purchases.

“As soon as the matter was reported to the Mondeor Police Station, the Anti-Kidnapping Task Team operationalised information and swooped in on the four men who were meeting at the restaurant on the same day of the kidnapping,” said Mathe.

4 Arrested appear in court

The men were found in possession of the victim’s belongings. However, the hijacked car is yet to be recovered. Thabo Ndlovu, Ndumiso Mahlangu, Sibusiso Tshabalala and Elson Nyati, aged between 25 and 33, appeared before the Booysens Magistrate’s Court.

According to TimesLIVE, the victim was rescued and has since been reunited with his family.

Valentine's Day kidnapping ends with arrest after Soweto police rescue woman from alleged hijackers

Briefly News also reported that a woman has survived harrowing ordeals thanks to the hard work of police in Soweto.

According to a statement on the South Africans Police Service's Twitter feed, three men hijacked, kidnapped and held an unsuspecting woman hostage on Valentine's Day, 14 February, in Katlehong.

Police Spokesperson Luitenent Colenel Mavela Masondo said officers from the Soweto flying squad were patrolling in Klipspriut West when they noticed a silver VW polo driving recklessly. The officers pursued the vehicle, which ended up crashing into another car.

