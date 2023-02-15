A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death at Site C, Khayelitsha, for allegedly dropping a bottle of alcohol

The victim, Zolani Toyana, is believed to have been killed by three teenage girls who are yet to be arrested

Many citizens have expressed anger following the killing, with many calling for GBV activists to intervene

WESTERN CAPE - The brutal murder of a 23-year-old man following a night of drinking at Site C, Khayelitsha, has left Mzansi reeling.

Zolani Toyana was allegedly brutally murdered by three teenagers over spilt alcohol.

The victim, Zolani Toyana, is believed to have been killed by three teenage girls after he dropped a bottle of alcohol. The girls were allegedly consumed by anger and assaulted him before hurling stones at Toyana.

The suspects also allegedly stabbed the young man in the stomach and neck before slitting his throat, according to IOL. Police are yet to arrest the girls despite an uproar following the murder.

Concerned family member Naledi Nofemele said the victim’s loved ones were devastated by the murder. She said Toyana’s mother lost another child in the same manner in 2021.

Nofemele told City Press that the girls' parents offered to bury the victim. However, the family still wants justice to be served.

Meanwhile, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a murder case is being investigated following Toyana’s death. He was found with stab wounds to his neck and was declared dead on the scene.

Citizens react to the 23-year-old’s murder

Gordon Hendricks said:

“South Africa. A country with no moral values, discipline, or respect for each other.”

Daniel A Mpfumo commented:

“Very disturbing! Let’s hope they get punished accordingly. May his soul rest in peace.”

Lucky Lucky Buthelezi posted:

“I'm waiting for GBV Organisation to represent the young man.”

Yolanda Matoti wrote:

“All these girls deserve to be punished. They must go to jail for what they did.”

Malik Carlo added:

“GBV gang please stand up and make noise.”

Tshwane University student Ntokozo Xaba’s murder casts spotlight on gender-based violence

Briefly News also reported that gender-based violence has come under the spotlight again following the murder of Tshwane University of Technology student Ntokozo Xaba.

The 21-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, Ngcebo Thusi, at her campus residence. Thusi is facing a murder charge and briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 6 February.

Students and gender-based violence activists have called for more safety measures to be implemented to protect students.

