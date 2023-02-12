The murder of Tshwane University of Technology student Ntokozo Xaba has placed gender-based violence under the spotlight

While many called for more to be done to improve safety, TUT Vice-Chancellor Tinyiko Maluleke said issues beyond security need to be looked at

Meanwhile, Xaba’s ex-boyfriend Ngcebo Thusi who is facing a murder charge is set to reappear in court on Monday, 13 February

TSHWANE - Gender-based violence has come under the spotlight again following the murder of Tshwane University of Technology student Ntokozo Xaba.

Tshwane University student Ntokozo Xaba was stabbed to death allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux & Phill Magakoe

The 21-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, Ngcebo Thusi, at her campus residence. Thusi is facing a murder charge and briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s court on Monday, 6 February.

Students and gender-based violence activists have called for more safety measures to be implemented to protect students. However, TUT Vice-Chancellor Tinyiko Maluleke told eNCA that there are already programs in place to tackle Gender-based violence.

Maluleke said other issues also need to be looked at beyond policing and physical security. He said the cultural and relational issues between victims and perpetrators also have to be placed under the spotlight.

TUT Student Representative Council calls for tighter security

Meanwhile, the university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) called for stricter security. At a memorial service held for Xaba, SRC President Sizwe Nyambi called for TUT to make residences safer.

He also called for male students to be allies and fight against gender-based violence. According to EWN, Thusi is expected to appear in court on Monday, 13 February.

