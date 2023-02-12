Police’s organised crime unit is handling the murder investigation of Kiernan Forbes, AKA, and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane

The pair were gunned down outside a restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday, 10 February, sending shockwaves throughout the country

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a manhunt for the rapper’s killers is underway

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

DURBAN - The murder investigation of rapper Kiernan Forbes, AKA, has been taken over by the police’s organised crime unit.

Police are working hard to find Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes' killers. Image: @akaworldwide & Getty image

Source: UGC

AKA and his long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were both gunned down outside a restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday, 10 February. The brutal killing sent shockwaves throughout the country.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda told News24 that a manhunt for the assailants is underway. Forbes and a bodyguard were walking towards their vehicle when the gunman walked to them and fired shots at close range.

Netshiunda said that the assailants are reported to have fled the scene on foot. Police are investigating two counts of murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AKA’s fans mourn slain rapper

Fans of the Fela in Versace hitmaker gathered on Florida Road to pay tribute to the fallen icon. Speaking to SABC News, fans expressed sadness over the rapper’s death.

One person said everyone in the country loved AKA’s music and that he would be missed. Another person said he was heartbroken by Forbes’s untimely death.

Mzansi saddened by AKA’s killing

@MensCabinet said:

“My deepest condolences to Kairo, Lynn, Tony & fans. What a tragedy words are falling short to express how you must be feeling right now, over this senseless untimely passing of your beloved child. To us, he was the Super Mega but to you, he was your beloved baby, & Dad!”

@CultureAudios commented:

“Long live Supa Mega, live long.”

@BkayPhenyo added:

“Rest easy, Bova.”

AKA: DJ Zinhle breaks her social media silence, posts touching pictures and video of Kiernan and Kairo Forbes

Briefly News also reported that the death of AKA has been a hard pill to swallow for the public and people can only imagine how his family and close friends are feeling.

AKA has shot at point-blank range in Durban and the video of the fatal moment has crushed many hearts online.

DJ Zinhle, who has a daughter named Kairo Forbes with the slain rapper, posted heartbreaking pictures on her Instagram stories.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News