DJ Zinhle and her daughter have been in many people's prayers following the death of her daughter's father

Zinhle broke her social media silence since the shooting happened with pictures and a video of Kairo Forbes and AKA

People were touched by her tribute on Instagram and many said the posts made them very emotional

DJ Zinhle posted heartbreaking pictures and a video of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. Image: @djzinhle and @whatshotafrica

Source: Instagram

The death of AKA has been a hard pill to swallow for the public and people can only imagine how his family and close friends are feeling.

AKA has shot at point-blank range in Durban and the video of the fatal moment has crushed many hearts online.

DJ Zinhle pays tribute to AKA on Instagram

DJ Zinhle who has a daughter named Kairo Forbes with the slain rapper posted heartbreaking pictures on her Instagram stories.

She also shared a video of her daughter dancing with AKA and turned off the comments for the post.

Zinhle did not write any captions on her posts but the clip and images spoke volumes.

Social media users react to DJ Zinhle's Instagram Stories and video dedicated to AKA

@Joyfield16 said:

"Now that DJ Zinhle posted AKA , you guys will start another war. You guys are really annoying."

@yohleex mentioned:

"The pictures Zinhle posted on her Instagram stories. This is so heavy."

@__Guguu wrote:

"Now it’s time for y’all to be mad that Zinhle posted her baby daddy. "

@ziyanda_Maholo stated:

"DJ Zinhle Instagram stories, This is so painful man, I can't Supermega bethuna."

@ma_serage commented:

"Zinhle’s Instagram stories had me crying."

@naynay_luv_ added:

"I’m looking at Zinhle’s statuses on Instagram and guys, AKA is really dead. Kairo man!"

@lion_queeen stated:

"DJ Zinhle’s Instagram just broke my heart. How do you explain this to a little girl who clearly adored her daddy."

Source: Briefly News