DJ Zinhle and Oskido were seen looking sombre while they arrived together at AKA's home in Johannesburg

The mother of AKA's daughter has been quiet about his passing on social media and people finally saw a glimpse of her

Zinhle's fans have been worried about her and her daughter and they posted their condolences online

DJ Zinhle went to pay her respects at AKA's home in Bryanston after he was killed in a hail of bullets in Durban. The DJ and the slain rapper have a 7-year-old daughter named Kairo Forbes.

Zinhle was accompanied by her longtime friend and owner of Kalawa Jazmee Oskido. They can be seen in a video circulating on social arriving at the complex in very low spirits.

It's reported that Da L.E.S and Kabelo Mabalane also braved the rainy weather in Johannesburg to visit AKA's home.

AKA murdered in Durban hours before YuGo scheduled performance

AKA was killed in a drive-by shooting with his longtime friend Tebello Motsoane on Friday night as they were leaving Wish restaurant on Florida. The incident took place hours before the 35-year-old was scheduled to perform at YuGo.

The Durban police have urged the community to come forward with any information regarding the killers.

SA people tweet about DJ Zinhle and Oskido's arrival at AKA's Bryanston home

@Zar_Magnate asked:

"Why is Zinhle with Oskido instead of her family and why is she dressed inappropriately? This is un-African."

@KingDave2022 posted:

"What happened to getting in with a car on the premises? This is show off mos."

@blmavundla stated:

"Makoti should wear a dress! Oskido should wear a baki!"

@Mosa_Libra mentioned:

"Hai maybe we old fashioned but I feel some things should remain traditional. Oskido put something over, even if it's a jersey."

@wamajobe stated:

"One thing about Grootman, he always has Zinhle’s back. Yaze yabhlungu indaba ka AKA yho."

@Belinda67401064 wrote:

"AKA's passing made me so emotional. South Africans why all the killing? Why God why do our lives not matter anymore?"

@Netia1984 stated:

"Aw man. The poor daughter of theirs."

AKA’s Death: Zodwa Wabantu claims ancestors showed her AKA’s death after rapper was gunned down in Durban

In a related story, Briefly News reported that AKA has been trending following confirmation that the rapper was shot dead while leaving Wish restaurant with his friend and former manager on Friday night.

The streets have been awash with various theories about what went down and others are even suggesting it was a hit by Anele Tembe's family.

