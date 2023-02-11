Controversial media personality and sangoma Zodwa Wabantu has claimed that she knew about AKA's death

The Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star was responding to the reports that the rapper was gunned down in Durban on Friday night

Social media users have called the raunchy dancer out, accusing her of using AKA's passing to chase clout

AKA has been trending following confirmation that the rapper was shot dead while leaving Wish restaurant with his friend and former manager on Friday night.

Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that her ancestors warned her about AKA's death. Image: @akaworkdwide and @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

The streets have been awash with various theories about what went down and others are even suggesting it was a hit by Anele Tembe's family.

Zodwa Wabantu reacts to AKA's death

Zodwa Wabantu has been staying off social media recently but she came back to make a shocking revelation. The raunchy dancer and reality television star headed to her Facebook page to allege that she received a warning about AKA's death before he was gunned down.

Zodwa Wabantu says she failed AKA

The star shared a lengthy post explaining that the ancestors told her that a light-skinned celebrity was going to be shot. She said she feels she let the Jika rapper down by not warning in time. The post read:

"Bengisedumbeni 3 hours ago ndezwa ngsundelwa amahlombe kwakhaya esbhakabhakeni mangiqalaza amathinga akithi angibonisa indoda emphlope enesihluthu idutshulwa ngakhuleka okwila okuvele kwamezwa igama lomculi odumile ngazama ukumthina ocingweni wangaybamba 1 hour after he was shot and killed. I failed him."

Meanwhile, social media users are not having any of Zodwa Wabantu's rants. One called the star a liar.

