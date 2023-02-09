Big Zulu has taken to his social media accounts to announce that he would launch his own celebrity boxing match

The musician shared two posters that went viral among his fans, who were curious about who he will be fighting

Contrary to popular belief, Nkabi confirmed that he would be boxing with someone other than Cassper Nyovest

Big Zulu and Cassper Nyovest failed to make their highly anticipated boxing match happen. The two stars have been training hard at the gym, but neither is confident enough to show off their punching skills in the ring.

Big Zulu has created his own boxing event that will take place on April 23. Image: @bigzulu_sa/Instagram and @casspernyovest/Twitter

Taking to Instagram, the Voicemail hitmaker shared two posters announcing that he has a boxing match happening on April 23.

Peeps rushed to the comments, thinking that Cass and Nkabi were the ones set to fight each other in the coming months, but Big Zulu shut down the gossip quickly. He revealed in the second poster's caption that Mufasa is taking too long to organise their boxing match and that's why he started his own.

"Bafwethu cha angilwi noCassper kule fight khona omunye engilwa naye ukuzizwa nje amandla uCassper wahluleka ukukhipha iDate ye fight namanje ngisamlindile mase Ready uzosho okwamanje save the date 23 April @rjj_and_js_boxing @patrickmukalaboxing"

Mzansi stunned but supportive of Big Zulu's celeb boxing match

Big Zulu's move confused some people because TshisaLIVE previously reported that Cassper couldn't wait to get in the ring.

@xolani.dhlamini28 said:

"Mina I want you to fight DJ Tira."

@flamestar_moss shared:

"When you are done with that person let me know so we can set our own date. I see everyone is scared of you. Let's get."

@strictlybk_ posted:

"I can’t wait."

@reager204 replied:

"Brazo uyaksaba mxolele (He is scared of you.)"

@rasekgothu commented:

"Siv Ngesi raised his hand."

@ayabulela3143 wrote:

"I wish Mufasa ayikhuphe le date and beat you up."

@khuladaking357 reacted:

"Please make sure you win this match."

@tthabangmalope added:

"@bigzulu_sa What happened to the fight with Cassper? I mean who chickened out?"

