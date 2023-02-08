Social media users have expressed disappointment in Ntukza's response to K.O's diss track Forecast 23

The star felt the need to fire back at his former bandmate after releasing the track and calling his wife a Karen

In response, Ntukza released Long Walk To Freedom but fans said it doesn't have strong bars

Mzansi's hope for a TearGas reunion has officially been squashed after former bandmates K.O and Ntukza's online beef.

Mzansi has revealed that they are not feeling Ntukza's 'Long Walk To Freedom'. Image: @SAMusicMag and @mrcashtime

The stars are calling each other out in their songs and it seems like K.O is winning the war, thanks to Ntukza's weak bars.

Ntukza responds to K.O's diss track with a song titled Long Walk To Freedom

Ntukza didn't take K.O.'s diss in Forecast 23 lightly so he fired back with his diss track. According to ZAlebs, Ntukza looked forward to breaking the internet with the song titled Long Walk To Freedom but it turns out people think it was lukewarm.

Mzansi resonds to Ntukza's diss track Long Walk To Freedom

One thing about social media users, they don't sugarcoat their opinions. Twitter users headed to the streets to dish their thoughts and many said the former TearGas member should have let sleeping dogs lie.

@busiswaah said:

"He should have just recited it like a poem ."

@Princeyellow_SA added:

"What if KO is the one who was writing verses for ntukza... Phela ai ngekhe sbali."

@Qapdo commented:

"It's not too late to delete these weak bars."

@MrcatEezzo noted:

"I think ugrootman should stick to ubu lecture'ing what what nton nton bakhe nee that diss track he dropped today hayikhona❌."

