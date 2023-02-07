Songstress Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill have allegedly parted ways after having their first child together

In a trending video, famous blogger Musa Khawula claimed cheating allegations caused the split

Reacting to the shocking news, people said Sir Trill's latest shenanigans are a sign that he needs help

Not even a year after welcoming their first baby, Sir Trill and Nkosazana Daughter allegedly broke up.

Sir Trill and Nkosazana Daughter have allegedly gone their separate ways. Image: @nkosazana_daughter and @sir_trillsa

Source: Instagram

@ThisIsColbert broke the news on Twitter, sharing a clip from Musa Khawula's juicy YouTube gossip page. The controversial blogger addressed all Sir Trill's issues in the video, from his rumoured suicide attempt to the alleged breakup with his baby mama, Nkosazana Daughter.

Allegedly, people close to the couple weren't sure about the relationship because it would prevent Nkosazana from reaching her full potential, reported Zimoja Lezinto.

Mzansi responds to Musa Khawula's claims about Sir Trill and Nkosazana Daughter

@NatyNyc_ said:

"Sir Trill needs help."

@zazah_zikode shared:

"I once worked at Blueroom Pretoria Hatfield. He was booked and didn't show up."

@ThembaSizani posted:

"Sir Trill speaks out about managers and gatekeepers not paying young producers, now people are labelling him."

@_uThabiso replied:

"People who contemplate suicide rarely go around telling people they're on the brink."

@Keasunflower commented:

"So, whatever is happening to Sir Trill might be his own doing?"

@salim_sgo wrote:

"He also charges excessively for his gigs. He asks for around 45k for a gig in Limpopo."

@InkunziUMthiya added

"They sure know how to pick them."

Reports of Sir Trill's alleged suicide attempt days after concerning posts causes stir on social media

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sir Trill was trending on Twitter following news that the star was contemplating suicide after his concerning posts.

The star raised eyebrows when he tweeted that he never received a dime from the hit songs he worked on. He added that the situation is tiring and mentally damaging.

Taking to his Twitter page on February 1, the hitmaker hinted that he was tweeting for the last time. Fans were not sure whether he meant he was quitting social media or he meant something else.

