Musicians and artists like to have a creative professional stage name different from their birth-given name. Nkosazana Daughter's real name has begun to be a topical question among fans of her beautiful music. It has been all love since this South African joined the enviable list of female musicians taking the country by storm with their voices.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nkosazana Daughter never fell short of giving soul-lifting and cheerful musical sounds. Photo: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: UGC

Nkosazana Daughter's real name might have been in doubt at some point, but she never fell short of giving soul-lifting and cheerful musical sounds to her ever-increasing fanbase. Being in the music industry for a few years, the singer has successfully warmed her way into the audience and fellow musicians and has been featured by several big names in the industry.

Nkosazanah Nolwazi Kimberly profiles

Real name Nkosazanah Nolwazi Kimberly Nickname Nkosazana Gender Female Date of birth 6th October 2000 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Profession Singer, songwriter, and vocalist Instagram handle @Nkosazana_daughter Net worth $150,000

Background information

Since she was born on 6th October 2000, Nkosazanah Nolwazi Kimberly's age is 21 years old; so she will celebrate her 22nd birthday before the end of 2022. She was born and raised in South Africa and is most popularly known for her stage name Nkosozana Daughter, which is like depicting that she is the child of her parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Who are Nkosazanah Nolwazi Kimberly's parents?

There is nothing in the public space that reveals the identity of the parents of this blossoming artist. Neither is anything known about her educational history nor whether she has any siblings.

But then, the artist started becoming a topic in the media only about two to three years ago, thanks to her scintillating vocals.

Nkosazana is known for her captivating voice on any Amanpiano sound. Photo: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: UGC

Nkosazanah Nolwazi Kimberly's career

Nkosazana is known for her songwriting, singing, and vocalising prowess. However, there are no exact timelines to when she discovered that music is something that she would love to do. The singer has grown so much in a little over a year or two since she started appearing on musical discourses in the South African industry.

How did Nkosazana Daughter become famous?

The singer is known for her captivating voice on any Amanpiano sound that she jumps on. As a result, many people now consider her one of the fastest-growing artists and vocalists in that genre of South African music.

Some of her songs are now some of the most played, streamed or downloaded songs on the internet. Also, her fame is not just limited to people from her country of birth but among lovers of good music around the globe. Like many South African musicians, the artist's lyrics are mostly in her mother's tongue and sometimes with a sprinkle of English.

She has been featured on songs with popular South African musicians who have been in the music game long before she started. A few on this list include DJ Maphorisa, Nevigkeys, Tyler ICU, Master KG, Kabza De Small and Soa Matrix. Below are some of Nkosazanah Nolwazi Kimberly's songs that have become popular since she started her music career:

Sivusa Abalele

Dali Nguwe

Isoka

Izitha

Ethekwini

Masango

iThuba

Kuyabanda

Wena Dali

Wreck to Mind

Afrodiziac

Pocketz

LoButhi

Thembalami

Empini

Inqola

Uzolalala

Bekezela

Emazweni

How much does Nkosazana Daughter earn?

As published on The Nation's website, Nkosazanah Nolwazi Kimberly's net worth is around $150,000. Most of which comes from her profession as a songwriter, vocalist and singer. Her songs and music videos are being streamed on various platforms, which helps her to increase her generated revenue.

Does Nkosazana Daughter have a boyfriend?

Like many other things, this aspect of the musician's life is not defined. At the same time, most of the things heard about her dating history are rumours that she has neither confirmed nor debunked.

For example, a celebrity gossip blog once reported that she was in a relationship with another musician, Sir Trill. Still, it went further to state that the latter was cheating on his girlfriend of six years, Thulisile Ndima, with Nkosazana.

Nkosazana Daughter's real name is not as popular as her professional name on stage. She has not revealed exactly why she chose that name. Still, one thing that has been consistent since her revelation in the music industry is her vocal and lyrical efforts to dish out the best of music to her teeming audience.

READ ALSO: Who is Natalie Viscuso? Age, family, height, movies, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently shared information on Natalie Viscuso, girlfriend of the popular man of steel character, Henry Cavill. She has been active in the movie industry since she was a teenager and has maintained that status for almost two decades.

The actress is mostly known for her role in the 2005 MTV reality television show My Super Sweet 16. She appeared in the fifth episode of the first season and has improved the kind of characters that she plays in subsequent movies over the years. Find out more about her from the post.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News