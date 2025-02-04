Duduzile Zuma's biography: All about Jacob Zuma's daughter

Duduzile Zuma's name is not strange in South Africa's political terrain. Though famous as the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, she is also a veteran businesswoman. Despite her controversies and challenges, she has always remained strongly committed to family and society.

Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma. Photo: @duduzilezuma_sambundla on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Duduzile Zuma is a South African politician and businesswoman. Utilising her family's influence, she has carved a path for herself. Duduzile has grown into a strong and ambitious woman known for her vocal support of her father and her advocacy for social justice.

Profile summary

Full name Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Gender Female Date of birth 20 May 1982 Age 42 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Maputo, Mozambique Ethnicity African Nationality South African Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Ex-husband Lonwabo Sambudla Father Jacob Zuma Mother Kate Mantsho (deceased) Siblings 22 Education Siyabonga Secondary School Occupation Politician, businesswoman Net worth R2.2 million Social media TikTok Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is Duduzile Zuma?

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is a South African politician. Her parents are former South African president Jacob Zuma and the late Kate Mantsho Zuma. Though from Nkandla in the KwaZulu-Natal Province, she was born and raised in Maputo, Mozambique, during the apartheid era while the family was in exile.

In an interview obtained by News24 on 3 September 2009, she recounted their time in Mozambique and when they arrived in South Africa. In her words:

One day, my father put his foot down and insisted we learn English because he couldn't communicate with us in Portuguese. I always knew my father was an active politician because he travelled a lot. I just didn't know the rank until we came to live in South Africa.

Facts about Duduzile Zuma. Photo: @duduzilezuma_sambundla on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How old is Duduzile Zuma?

Former South African president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma's age as of February 2025 is 42. She was born on 20 May 1982.

Siblings

Duduzile Zuma has 22 siblings, but she was raised alongside her twin brother, Duduzani; older brother, Mxolisi Saady; younger sister and brother, Phumzile and Nhlakanipho Vusi.

Duduzile Zuma's career

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla became one of the prominent faces in the South African political arena. In 2023, she left the ANC for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) to follow in her father's political footsteps.

She won 18th place on MK's national list for the 2024 South African general election and was elected to the National Assembly. Going beyond her national duties, Duduzile took her influence on the continental level.

In July 2024, she was appointed a member of the Pan-African Parliament representing South Africa. In November 2024, she became the chairperson of the PAP Southern Caucus.

Controversies

Controversies characterise Duduzile's political life. She has been criticised for being more active on social media. According to a post by Bloomberg, she was once charged with provoking violence after her father's arrest in 2021. Other reports link her to foreign influence campaigns, especially regarding Russia's involvement in Ukraine.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at the swearing-in ceremony of MK Party members in June 2024. Photo: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Duduzile Zuma's marriage

The ex-president's daughter wed Lonwabo Sambudla in April 2011. Duduzile Zuma's husband is an accomplished executive and businessman with experience in business consulting, property investment, and development.

The grand wedding occurred at Inkwenkwezi Game Reserve, East London, Eastern Cape. According to The Mail and Guardian, the event was lavish. Duduzile wore an R1.5 million diamond necklace, and her wedding gown had Swarovski crystals.

The couple divorced in 2017. Sambudla has been linked to other relationships. For instance, an X user shared a post showing him and his girlfriend, Sarah Langa, at a wedding.

Duduzile has maintained a discreet, private life. Her focus remains on her political career and social activism.

What is Duduzile Zuma's net worth?

The daughter of former President Zuma is worth about R2.2 million. She earned this from her work with private organisations and as a member of the National Assembly. According to the Parliament of South Africa, her annual earnings are about R1.2 million.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at the Welcome National Day of Prayer for former President Jacob Zuma at People's Park in October 2021. Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Duduzile Zuma remains a well-talked-about politician in the South African political space with different inquiries into her life. Below are more details about her:

When did Duduzile Zuma get married? She married in 2011 and divorced in 2017 after five years.

She married in 2011 and divorced in 2017 after five years. Who is Duduzile Zuma's husband? Her husband was Lonwabo Sambudla.

Her husband was Lonwabo Sambudla. Who are Duduzile Zuma's children? The member of Parliament has a son. His details are not public knowledge.

The member of Parliament has a son. His details are not public knowledge. Who is the mother of Duduzile Zuma? Her mother's name is Kate Mantsho Zuma.

Her mother's name is Kate Mantsho Zuma. What happened to Duduzile Zuma's mother? Kate Mantsho Zuma died from an overuse of anti-malaria drugs in 2000, according to TimesLive.

Latest news: Duduzile Zuma arrested

On 30 January 2025, according to AP News, Duduzile was arrested in Johannesburg. She appeared in court on terrorism charges for the alleged incident in 2021 of inciting violence. She was released with a warning.

Duduzile Zuma has made a name as a vibrant and outspoken politician and activist in South Africa. She utilised her family's influence to project her career to an enviable height.

READ ALSO: Duduzane Zuma's biography: age, wife, education, and net worth

Briefly.co.za published facts about Duduzane Zuma's biography. Duduzane is a businessman and philanthropist. He is the most popular of Jacob Zuma's children and associates with the Mzansi's National Congress (ANC) political party.

Source: Briefly News