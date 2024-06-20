Meet Ntombifuthi Dlamini aka Madlala from Uzalo: age, career, salary, and more

Ntombifuthi Dlamini is a skilled South African actress who came from humble beginnings and made a name for herself through the lively and confident Madlala on Uzalo. Who is Ntombifuthi Dlamini, the actress behind Madlala from Uzalo? Here, we discuss the actress's personal life and booming career.

Madlala is a larger-than-life widow who captures viewers' hearts through her endearing nature, flamboyant outfits, and penchant for younger men. Despite knowledge of the beloved character on Uzalo, Madlala from Uzalo in real life?

Ntombifuthi Dlamini's bio summary

Full name Ntombifuthi Dlamini Nickname ‘Futhi’ Date of birth January 21, 1985 Age 39 years old in 2024 Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality South African Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Cyril Bongani Mchunu, mother unknown Children Two children Profession Actress and MC Education Zakhe High School Social media profiles Instagram

Although Ntombifuthi Dlamini is a public figure, many things about her life remain unknown. The actress has rarely done interviews since she became an overnight celebrity following her breakout role in Uzalo. Here is the limited reported information on Ntombifuthi's personal life.

How old is Ntombifuthi from Uzalo?

Considering her on-screen antics and love for much younger men, fans want to know Madlala from Uzalo’s age in real life. Ntombifuthi Dlamini’s date of birth is January 21, 1985. This makes Ntombifuthi Dlamini’s age 39 in 2024; her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Ntombifuthi Dlamini's nationality

Ntombifuthi Dlamini was born in the township of KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal. This makes her a South African citizen.

Ntombifuthi Dlamini’s husband

In Uzalo, Ntombifuthi's character is known for her preference for significantly younger men. Madlala from Uzalo's colourful love life sparked interest regarding the actress' real-life relationships and potential husband. Speaking to the Daily Sun, she mentioned how her taste in men vastly differs from her on-screen persona. Ntombifuthi said:

'Mam’ Madlala talks too much and I’m different. I’m shy and not an extreme churchgoer like her.'

Ntombifuthi also hinted at a current relationship but did not disclose further information on her partner's identity. Of her love life and family, the actress stated:

'I don’t want to talk about my relationship in public. But, I’m definitely not into young boys. I’m a family woman with two wonderful children.'

Ntombifuthi Dlamini’s parents

Limited information is known about the local actress' parents. According to ZA Info, Ntombifuthi's father is Khozi FM radio personality Cyril Bongani Mchunu. There is no information regarding her mother.

The same article mentions that although Ntombifuthi never planned on becoming an actress, her father's role in the entertainment world as a radio personality leads her to suspect she became one partly because of his influence.

Ntombifuthi Dlamini’s kids

According to the same Daily Sun article quoted above, the talented actress has two 'wonderful' children but did not disclose any further information about them in the interview. As of 2024, the actress has not publicly disclosed more details on her two kids, including names and ages.

Ntombifuthi's Instagram page has a highlight on her profile titled 'my angel', with one image of a then-toddler. This young girl is presumed to be one of Ntombifuthi's daughters, but she has not confirmed this directly.

Ntombifuthi Dlamini’s career

Ntombifuthi Dlamini’s rise to fame in the entertainment world came later for her. According to The South African, Ntombifuthi unexpectedly rose to fame in 2014 when those looking to cast new talent visited the Durban-based hospital where she worked as a janitor. Ntombifuthi auditioned and, to her surprise, was given the role of lively cougar Madlala.

Ntombifuthi's character, Madlala, is known for her brightly coloured suits, vivacious blonde wigs, and distinctive hats. The same ZA Info article quoted above mentions that Madlala allegedly entered Uzalo once she began dating Khehla (Thobani Nzuza), a younger man evicted by his father (Siyabonga Shibe) and stepmother (Baby Cele).

Madlala and Khehla lived together and gave him money, but she has since set her eyes on a younger man, Sbusiso (Simphiwe Majozi). Madlala's chaotic love life unfollows Uzalo from Monday to Friday at 20h30.

Ntombifuthi Dlamini’s net worth

Savanna News reported that Madlala from Uzalo's salary is between R15,000 and R25,000. However, this has not been confirmed by an authority source. Savanna News also reported that Ntombifuthi supports her late sister's children, stating:

'My late sister’s kids live with me, and the money I earn helps a lot to support us. I used to struggle before joining Uzalo, but now life is better.'

Social media profiles

Ntombifuthi shares glimpses of her private and work life via her Instagram page, which includes photos of her family and behind-the-scenes insight into her role as Madlala. As of June 18, 2024, the beloved South African actress has 13.4K followers on Instagram.

Ntombifuthi Dlamini's overnight stardom surprised her and her loved ones, as she never intended to become an actress. However, her undeniable on-screen presence and natural acting ability have quickly made her a series fan favourite. Keep an eye on her social media profiles to keep up with her life-changing role as Madlala from Uzalo and other exciting professional endeavours she gets up to next.

