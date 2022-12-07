Who is the wife of Steve Wynn Andrea Hissom? Biography of the British socialite

When people think about Andrea Hissom, the first thing that comes to mind is that she is the wife of the renowned American Businessman and art collector Steve Wynn. But beyond her marriage to the real estate businessman, there are juicy details to uncover about her.

Wynn Resorts Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn (R) speaks as his wife, Andrea Wynn, applauds during the grand opening of the Wynn Las Vegas Poker Room. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Andrea Hissom was not always in the media eye until when Wynn's name appeared in the news for a series of sexual harassment allegations his employees made against him. The event tarnished her husband's image but also shifted attention to her quickly because everyone wanted to know her views on the allegations.

Andrea Hissom's profile and bio

Full name Andrea Hissom Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 1970 Age 52 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth United Kingdom Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality American Ethnicity White Weight in kilograms 56 Weight in pounds 124 Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Body measurements 36-26-34 inches Eye colour Black Hair colour Blonde Relationship status Married Spouse Steve Wynn Parents Victor Danenza, Ariene Novack Profession Socialite Net worth $5 million

Who is Steve Wynn married to?

Steve Wynn is married to Andrea Hissom. In 2008, Andrea met Steve on the French Riviera while he was still married to his ex-wife Elaine. A year later, they started dating, hit some roadblocks, and went their different ways for a few months before they were spotted together at a romantic dinner at Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles in April 2009.

Before Andrea's and Steve's wedding, Steve married Elaine Wynn. Some would refer to them as high school sweethearts because they first met in college. They loved and enjoyed each other's company and decided to make it official by getting married in 1963.

Andrea Hissom and her husband, Wynn Resorts Chairman CEO Steve Wynn, attend the Genting Group's ceremonial groundbreaking for Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Twenty-three years later, they divorced in 1986, but the reason for the divorce is unknown. However, they remarried five years later, only to divorce for the second time in 2010, and Andrea Hissom's relationship with the business mogul was brought into the picture.

Who is Andrea Hissom?

Born by Victor Danenza and Ariene Novack, Andrea is a British magnate raised in London. Her father had several run-ins with the law over unethical practices and transactions. In 1976, he fled France to dodge federal fraud investigations.

Andrea completed her education in London. She was interested in fashion and entertainment, so she focused on her fashion design career before marrying her ex-husband, Robert David Hissom, in her early 20s. Robert, Andrea Hissom's spouse at the time, is a financial analyst for Aspen Capital Partners Ltd.

How old is Andrea Hissom?

Born on 1 January 1970, Andrea Hissom's age is 52. She will be 53 years old in a few weeks from now.

Andrea Hissom's wedding

Andrea and Steve Wynn's wedding was a show-stopper. The couple married a day after Kate Middleton married Prince William in the royal wedding style and was viewed by millions of viewers worldwide.

While Duchess Kate's wedding raised the bar, Steve and Andrea's wedding ceremony matched it. It was therefore regarded as the American royal wedding, even though it was not a royal wedding. Because of this, Andrea Hissom's photos circulated through social media fast.

Andrea Hissom's marriage location was Wynn Encore resort in Las Vegas. The wedding cost an estimated $1 million. It was attended by stars, people in power, and celebrities ranging from Donald Trump and his wife to Celine Dion, Brett Ratner, Steven Spielberg, Garth Brooks, and Wynn's best man, Clint Eastwood.

Steve Wynn and his wife Andrea Hissom attend the Broad Museum black-tie inaugural dinner at The Broad in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Who are Andrea Hissom's children?

Andrea has two biological children, Alex and Nick, with her first husband, Robert David Hissom. Just like his mother, only a little information is available about Alex. However, Nick is in the public eye. He is a renowned model and the founder of Aktion art. He is active on his Instagram page.

Andrea also has two stepdaughters, Kevyn and Gillian Wynn, from her present husband, Steve Wynn.

Andrea Hissom's net worth

According to GH Gossip's website, Andrea's estimated net worth is $5 million. She has done well for herself in her career and has gathered quite a decent amount of money from this. So, how much is Steve Wynn worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andrea's husband's net worth is estimated to be $3.4 billion.

Andrea Hissom is in the public eye because of her marriage, yet she keeps other integral information about her private. She seems happily married even though fans and onlookers felt the age difference would ruin it.

READ ALSO: Who is Dillon Windvogel? Age, married, parents, education, movies, profiles

As published on Briefly.co.za, Dillon Windvogel is a South African of Afrikaans descent.

Interestingly, Dillon has been in several South African television shows and movies but has also gotten enormous credit by working on a Netflix series. Please find out more about him in the post.

Source: Briefly News