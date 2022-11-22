Marshall Coben's bio, age, children, spouse, height, career, net worth

Marrying a celebrity means your name will always pop up whenever your spouse is in the spotlight. The situation is not any different if you and your spouse are in the same industry. That is the case for Marshall Coben. Even though his life remains shrouded in mystery, his biography sheds light on unknown facts about him.

Coben prefers a private and quiet life away from the paparazzi. Photo: @Mathew Imaging (modified by author)

Marshall Coben's name often comes up when Jane Leeves, the UK-born actress, is in the spotlight. Most people do not know that they have been married for nearly three decades and play an integral part in each other's careers. Jane has had several collaborations because of her husband's position at CBS. Coben might not be as famous as his wife; hence, unveiling his biography goes a long way.

Marshall Coben's profile summary and bio

Full name Marshall Coben Gender Male Year of birth 1970 Age 52 years (As of 2022) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Weight in kg 80 kg Weight in pounds 176 lbs Height in cm 180 cm Height in feet 5'9" Body measurements 44-39-40 inches Occupation CBS Paramount Television executive Marital status Married Spouse Jane Leeves Children 2

How old is Marshall Coben?

Marshall Coben's age is 52 years as of November 2022. He was born in 1970, although information about his actual date of birth is subject to speculation.

Marshall Coben's height

Marshall stands 180 cm tall and weighs 80 kg. He has black hair, brown eyes and a slightly slender body.

Marshall Coben's wife

Her daughter's pregnancy was written into the series Frasier. Photo: @FOX and @Jean Baptiste Lacroix (modified by author)

Marshall Coben's spouse is the award-winning Jane Leeves. Leeves is an actress, model, singer, dancer and producer from the United Kingdom, and her work cannot go uncelebrated. They tied the knot on 27th December 1996.

Jane Leeves was nominated for an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe award for playing Daphne Moon in Frasier, the NBC TV series that aired between 1993 and 2004. She also played Joy Scroggs in Hot in Cleveland, the TV Land sitcom.

Jane Leeves made her debut in the acting industry in 1981. These movies and TV shows are the highlights of her acting career:

The Resident

We Bare Bears

Mickey and the Roadster Racers

The Great Indoors

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

The Starter Wife

Hot in Cleveland

The Penguins of Madagascar

Desperate Housewives

The Simpsons

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Is Jane Leeves still married?

Yes. She is married to Marshall Coben. They officiated their union on 17th December 1991 and have not publicly revealed any chances of their marriage hitting the rocks.

Who is Jane Leeves married to?

Jane is married to Marshall Coben. They have been together since 27th December 1996.

How tall is Jane Leeves?

Leeves recently started the Tellurian Foundation, a line of all-natural skincare and baby products. Photo: @Paras Griffin and @Jenny Anderson (modified by author)

Jane stands 178 cm tall and weighs 60 kg. She has dark brown eyes, brown hair and a slender body.

Does Jane Leeves have kids?

Yes, she does. Her marriage of over two decades has yielded two children, a daughter and a son. The eldest, Isabella Kathryn Coben, was born on 9th January 2001. Her son, Finn William Leeves Coben, was born on 19th December 2003. Marshall Coben's children and their parents reside in Los Angeles, California.

Marshall Coben's education

Information about his educational background is not publicly available. Neither is there information about his childhood and where he was raised.

What does Marshall Coben do?

Marshall always dreamt of being an actor. Even though the dream did not materialise, he found a way to nurture a career in the industry. It explains why Marshall Coben's career beginning was in the entertainment industry.

Between 1988 and 1991, he worked as a post-production assistant for Signal Hill Speed Run. He also worked on a show called Father Dowling Mysteries. The series was based on characters developed by novelist Ralph McInerny.

Even though his wife boasts a wealth of experience in acting, Marshall thrives behind the scenes. He is a CBS Paramount Television executive. The production company was formed as a merger of Paramount Television and CBS Production. It is responsible for creating popular shows such as Melrose Place, Three Rivers and 90210.

Production

As a producer, Marshall has received credits for producing short films such as Simpler Times. The show gives an account of the life of a widowed man in his golden years.

Marshall Coben's net worth

According to speculations, Marshall is worth $3 million. His wife, on the other hand, is worth $16 million. She has accumulated her wealth throughout her career as an actress. She also recently launched a skincare brand for babies.

Marshall Coben's social media

Coben is not active on social media. On the other hand, his wife enjoys over 38,000 followers on Instagram as of November 2022.

These details about Marshall Coben take a deep dive into his life, highlighting what it is like to be married to a celebrity. Even though he rarely is in front of the camera, his contribution to his wife's career and role in the entertainment industry cannot go unnoticed.

