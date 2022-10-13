Who is Katia Washington, Denzel Washington's daughter? Everything to know

Some people are born with little or nothing known about them and must work extra hard if they hope to change that status. A few others are born with a silver spoon on a platter of gold; all they have to do is eat well-prepared meals. It is not unusual to think about such a life, and if you want an inkling of how it might feel, then Katia Washington, popular for being Denzel Washington's daughter, is your go-to example.

Katia (L) and Malcolm attend the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award, honouring their father in Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Katia Washington is the first daughter of popular American actor Denzel. Like her father, she has chosen to walk the path of the movie industry, albeit as a director, at least for now. She has successfully directed a couple of movies that have gone on to do numbers on various streaming platforms and received laudable applause from critics.

Katia Washington's profiles

Full name Katia Washington Nickname Dancing Little Bird Gender Female Date of birth 27th November 1987 Age 34 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Santa Monica, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Katia Washington's height in feet 5' 4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Body measurements in inches 35-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres 89-71-86 Shoe size 8 (US) Dress size 4 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Pauletta Washington (Neé Pearson) Father Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. Siblings 3 College/University Yale University Profession Movie director and producer Net worth $2 million

Katia Washington's biography

The second child of Denzel and Pauletta was born on 27th November 1987 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She grew up with her three siblings: John David, Malcolm, and Olivia Rashelle.

How old is Katia Washington?

Katia Washington's age is currently 34 years, but she will be celebrating her 35th birthday before the end of 2022.

Katia Washington's education

Katia's educational history before college is unknown, but it is confirmed that she attended Yale University between 2006 and 2010. There, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. She seemed keen on furthering her studies. Her father said during an interview that she wants to attend law school.

L-R: Malcolm, Katia, Pauletta, and Denzel attend the American Film Institute's 47th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

What does Katia Washington do for a living?

As a little girl, Katia was nicknamed Dancing Little Bird because of her love for dancing around the house. She was also interested in singing and joined an acapella group in school.

But presently, she is creating a strong resume for herself in the movie industry, like her parents, especially her father. Katia is more involved in movie directing. She has been behind the camera for some of the movies that have featured other family members, including her dad and elder brother, John David.

Katia Washington's movies are out there, and some enjoy good ratings on various streaming apps. Below are some of the movies that the daughter of Denzel has been involved in directing and producing:

Malcolm & Marie

Sharp Stick

Pieces of a Woman

Breaking

Fences

Assassination Nation

Django Unchained

The Equalizer

The Birth of a Nation

Personal life

The producer of Fences is known to keep her personal life private, like her parents, which has made it difficult for the public to know who Katia Washington's partner is. Nonetheless, there have been several rumours in the news about her sexual orientation. Some claim she is lesb*an and even take the trouble of providing evidence for social media.

One such evidence was that a certain lady, Colleen, had a couple of Katia Washington's pictures on her social media pages. They also took the fact that the lady was an LGBTQ activist as proof of Katia's sexual orientation.

Neither both parties nor people close to them have come out to deny or confirm these claims.

Katia Washington's net worth

The details of Katia's net worth remain unknown, but according to TV Show Star, she is reportedly worth $2 million.

Katia's parents, Pauletta and Denzel Washington attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Due to Katia's father's position in the entertainment industry, many fans have been asking several questions about her. Below are some and the best answers gotten so far.

1. Is Katia Denzel Washington's daughter?

Yes, the assistant director of Django Unchained is Denzel's first daughter and second child. Many critics have described her father as an actor who changed the concept of classic movie stardom.

2. Does Denzel Washington have twins?

Denzel's children include a set of twins born on 10th April 1991. The pair comprises a boy named Malcolm and a girl called Olivia Rashelle.

3. Who is Katia Washington's mother?

The movie director's mother is Pauletta Washington neé Pearson. She is an actress, former beauty pageant, singer and pianist.

4. How old is Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington's wife?

Katia's mother is currently 72 years old. She is at least four years older than her husband, who is currently 67, though he will celebrate his 68th birthday before the end of 2022.

5. How did Katia's parents meet?

Katia's parents first met on a movie set in 1977 and would later meet at a mutual friend's party.

Katia Washington was born into a popular family but has used it as a stepping stone in pursuing her dreams in the movie industry. However, she still wants to go to law school.

