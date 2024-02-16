Rapper Ghostface Killah, real name Dennis David Coles, has been in the industry since the early 1990s. He gained recognition as a member of the Wu-Tang hip-hop collective and is credited as one of the pioneers of American hip-hop. Despite his well-documented career achievements, the artist likes to keep details of his personal life private. Keep reading for more information about Ghostface Killah's wife.

Ghostface Killah during the NXNE festival (L). Photo by Isaiah Trickey/Tim Mosenfelder (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ghostface Killah has a fascinating dating history, but little is known about most of his relationships. He is mainly focused on artistry, which has influenced his family's passion for music, especially his sons, who are all making a name for themselves in the industry.

Ghostface Killah’s profile summary and bio

Full name Dennis David Coles Nicknames Toney Starks, D-Love, Iron Man, Starky Love Date of birth May 9, 1970 Age 53 years in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Staten Island, New York City, United States Nationality American Height in feet 6 feet 6.5 inches Height in meters 1.89 m Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Children Four, including four sons and one daughter Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer Genres Hip-hop Bands Wu-Tang Clan Years active 1991 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Ghostface Killah's wife?

There is no proof to show that the rapper is married. He has been linked to several women since his debut in the industry in the early 1990s.

He dated Sophia Diggs, the sister of his fellow Wu-Tang member, RZA, but it is unclear when their relationship started and ended. In 2014, he was with reality TV star Kelsey Nykole and even appeared in the VH1 series Couples Therapy together.

Ghostface also briefly dated the late R&B singer Aaliyah before her untimely death in 2001. His fellow Wu-Tang member, Raekwon, revealed during an interview with DJ Vlad that the two kept their romance a secret and respected each other.

Word, Ghost had bagged her. And I remember we had a mansion in LA, and I used to talk to Ghost a lot about, like, 'Word, you bagged that? Yo, bring her to the lab, bring some friends over or whatever the case may be'.

Top 5 facts about Ghostface Killah's relationship history. Photo: Johnny Nunez on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ghostface Killah and Sophia Diggs relationship

RZA's sister Sophia dated Killah, but they kept details of their relationship private. Their romance was highlighted in the fourth episode of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, in which Sophia's character was portrayed by actress Zolee Griggs.

Sophia has never addressed his relationship with the rapper. Ghostface hinted that he was married to her during a 2013 interview with XXL Magazine while talking about a possible reunion of the Wu-Tang collective, saying,

RZA's my brotha for life. That's my brother-in-law. I got babies by his sister.

Who is Ghostface Killah's baby momma?

The All I Got Is You hitmaker said he had kids by RZA's sister but did not reveal which ones. However, he occasionally mentions his love for family. While talking to Fact Magazine in 2013, the rapper revealed that as he grows older, his lyrics will reflect more about God, his wife, and his kids.

Times is going to have to change. You get older and you start singing about your love, your life. This is my wife, my kids, you start saying (stuff) how you miss them and how you never got to be around them all them other years when you was doing this and that and the third.

Ghostface Killah performing at The OVO Hydro. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti

Source: Getty Images

Ghostface Killah's kids

The rapper is a doting father to four children, including three sons and one daughter. Ghostface Killah's first child, Dennis Ames (also called Sun God), has followed in his footsteps as a rapper and even played Ghostface as a child in the video for the song, All I Got Is You.

Sun God formed the 2nd Generation Wu-Tang band alongside iNTeLL (the son of U-God), PXWER (the son of Method Man), and Young Dirty Ba-stard (the son of Old Dirty Ba-stard). The band pays homage to the Wu-Tang collective formed by their fathers in Staten Island, New York.

The rapper's other son, Supreme Intelligence, is also a hip-hop artist. He graduated from Morgan State University. In 2014, he appeared in the rap freestyle for Forbez DVD alongside his father and brother, Sun God.

Ghostface's third son is Infinite Coles, an R&B singer, actor, dancer, and model. His relationship with his dad was strained when he was growing up after coming out as gay. While talking to Nylon Guys magazine in 2017, the singer revealed their relationship had improved.

The rapper's fourth child is a daughter who chose to live a quiet life. She also sings but has not pursued singing as a career like her elder brothers.

Ghostface's son, Sun God (in white) and Infinite Coles (L). Photo: @4everinfinite_ on Instagram, Roger Kisby on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about Ghostface Killah's family and relationships.

Is Ghostface Killah married to RZA's sister?

The Apollo Kids hitmaker is not married to RZA's sister, Sophia Diggs. He previously hinted that they were a couple but did not give further details.

Are Ghostface and Sophia Diggs still together?

Ghostface and Sophia Diggs are not together. He talked about their alleged union in 2013, but as of 2014, he was dating reality television star Kelsey Nykole.

Did Ghostface have a baby with RZA's sister?

The rapper revealed he had kids with RZA's sister but never disclosed their identity. It is unknown which of his four children is Sophia's.

Does Ghostface Killah have a son?

The Wu-Tang co-founder has three sons. They include rapper Dennis Ames (also called Sun God), rapper Supreme-Intelligence, and R&B singer Infinite Coles.

Ghostface Killah performing during It's Time For Hip Hop In NYC: Staten Island at Richmond County Bank Ballpark. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

The identity of Ghostface Killah's wife remains a mystery even as fans try to piece together details from popular media. Despite his preference for privacy, the rapper remains a significant figure in the hip-hop industry with a trail of critically acclaimed projects.

READ ALSO: Who is Central Cee? A look at his roots and mixed heritage

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about British rapper Central Cee's background. The quick-rising London-based artist rose to prominence following the release of his hit singles Day in the Life and Loading.

Central Cee is among the first UK rappers to attain widespread recognition in the United States. Check the article for more on how his ethnicity and upbringing have influenced his career.

Source: Briefly News