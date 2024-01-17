Wu-Tang Clan members ranked: What are their real names?

Wu-Tang Clan is one of the most prominent music groups in rap music. The group is known for hits such as Method Man and Triumph. Some Wu-Tang Clan members have pursued solo careers and are thriving. Who are they?

Wu-Tang Clan band members at the New York premiere of Showtime's "Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on 25 April 2019. Photo: Angela Weiss

In 1992, Ghostface Killa and RZA agreed to expand their collaboration and form a band, Wu-Tang Clan. This idea led to the group's birth in New York, and its first hit song, Protect Ya Neck, propelled the group's fame.

Wu-Tang Clan members ranked

Granted the group's success and popularity, it is only fair to learn more about it. To do so, we have compiled details about the members and their contribution to the group. Outlined below are snippets of the members' identities.

1. Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, RZA

Popularly known as RZA, Robert Fitzgerald Diggs was born on 5 July 1969 in Brownsville, New York, United States. He is an American rapper, record producer, actor and filmmaker. RZA is the de facto leader of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. He produced most of the group's albums.

With more than 50 stage appearances, RZA has collaborated on more than half of the 100 projects by the group, especially in their production. His net worth is approximately $30 million as of January 2024.

RZA at the SiriusXM studios on 27 November 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

2. Gary Grice, GZA

Popularly known as Gary Grice, GZA was born on 22 August 1966 in Brooklyn, New York City, USA. He was previously known as The Genius, which he shortened to GZA. He is RZA's cousin and the oldest Wu-Tang Clan member. He carved out a successful solo career as a rapper and songwriter.

3. Russell Tyrone Jones, ODB

Russell Tyrone Jones, also known as ODB, the Dirt Dog or Dirt McGirt Osiris, was born on 15 November 1968 in Fort Greene, New York, USA. He was one of the Wu-Tang Clan founding members. Unfortunately, ODB succumbed to a heart attack attributed to an accidental substance indulgence on 13 November 2004, two days before his 36th birthday. He is the only member of the Wu-Tang group who is dead.

ODB during during a press conference at Righa Royal Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Mychal Watts

4. Clifford M Smith Jr., Method Man

Formally known as Clifford Smith Jr., Method Man is a rapper, record producer and actor. He was born on 2 March 1971. Besides his affiliation with the Wu-Tang group, he is one of the other half of the hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman. Method Man was the first successful member of the Wu-Tang group to pursue a solo career.

5. Dennis Coles, Ghostface Killah

Dennis David Coles, better known by Ghostface Killah, his stage name, is an American rapper and record label owner born on 9 May 1970. He is famous for his dynamic lyric delivery, and his debut album, Ironman, released in 1996, received positive remarks from music critics. He has enjoyed a successful solo career with critically acclaimed albums like Fishscale (2006) and Clientele (2000).

Raekwon's performance at The OVO Hydro on 12 June 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti

6. Corey Woods, Raekwon

Corey Woods, better known as Raekwon, is an American rapper born on 12 January 1970. He is pursuing a solo career, and Only Built 4 Cuban Linx..., his debut album, came out in 1995. The album received critical acclaim as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

7. Jason Richard Hunter, Inspectah Deck

Jason Richard Hunter, famously known as Inpectah Deck, is an American rapper and hip-hop producer. He was born on 6 July 1970 and is a Wu-Tang Clan and Czarface member. Inspectah Deck is known for his intricate lyricism and verses on the group's most revered hits. He produced most of the Wu-Tang songs and continues to work on his private projects.

Inspectah Deck at the New York Giants vs New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on 10 November 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Al Pereira

8. Elgin Evander Turner, Masta Killa

Jamel Irief, born Elgin Evander Turner, better known as Masta Killa, is an American rapper and MC. He was born on 18 August 1969. He is one of the lesser-known members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Masta Killa released his debut album, No Said Date, in 2004, attracting positive reviews. He has since released three more albums.

9. Lamont Jody Hawkins, U-God

Lamont Jody Hawkins, better known as U-God, meaning Universal-God, is an American rapper. He was born on 10 November 1970 and is also one of the founders of the Wu-Tang Clan. Lamont is famous for his baritone voice and rhythmic flow, which alternates between smooth and gruff.

U-God of Wu-Tang Clan performs during a stop of the N.Y. State of Mind tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 21 October 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

10. Darryl Hill, Cappadonna

Born on 18 September 1968, Darryl Hill, better known as Cappadona, is an American rapper. He is a member of the Wu-Tang Clan and the hip-hop group Theodore Unit, together with Ghostface Killah.

Darryl Hill was known to the future members of the hip-hop group and had been U-God's mentor. Unfortunately, he went to prison, and Method Man replaced him.

It is worth noting that Cappadonna was a close associate of the group and was not a founding member. He became a full member in 2007, over two decades after the group's establishment.

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these questions paint a better picture of the hip-hop group and what it has been up to.

What does Wu-Tang stand for? The name is an acronym for Witty Unpredictable Talent And Natural Game, reflecting the group's approach to hip hop, which is about breaking the rules. Why did Wu-Tang break up? According to an April 2022 publication, the group continued despite most members switching to solo careers. Who was the most successful Wu-Tang member? Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, famously known as RZA, is considered the most successful member of the group. How many Wu-Tang Clan members are dead? Russell Tyrone Jones, better known as ODB, is the only member of the group who is dead. How many Wu-Tang Clan members are alive? Apart from Russell Tyrone Jones, the rest of the original Wu-Tang Clan members are alive. How many Wu-tang members are still alive? Nine out of the group's ten members are alive. Who is the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan? Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known as RZA, is the group's de facto leader. Who is the 11th member of the Wu-Tang Clan? In a December 2019 video, Redman of the Method Man & Redman duo explained that he was the 11th member of the hip-hop group.

Officially, there are ten Wu-Tang Clan members, although one of them died. Most group members opted to pursue solo careers, explaining the group's inactivity.

