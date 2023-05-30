Eminem's girlfriend list: Who has the rapper dated over the years?

Eminem has been transparent about his upbringing through his music. However, in recent years, the rapper has remained mum about his love life. His rollercoaster relationship with his ex-wife Kim Scott has made headlines for most of his career, but a few more women have been linked to Marshall Mathers. Who are they?

Eminem is honouring 50 Cent with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 30 January 2020. Photo: Axelle

Eminem burst onto the scene in the 1990s as a rapper from Detroit. Today, he is known as one of the greatest rappers of all time and has the accolades to prove it, including an Academy Award. His love life, however, has been one rumour after another. Who has the rapper been involved with over the years?

Eminem's profile and bio summary

Full name Marshall Bruce Mathers III Date of birth 17 October 1972 Age 50 (as of May 2023) Birth sign Libra Place of birth St. Joseph, Missouri, United States Current residence Clinton Township, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity American Height 5 feet 8 inches Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Gender Male Orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott Children 3 Parents Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr Debbie Nelson Siblings 3 Profession Rapper Songwriter Record producer Social media Instagram Twitter

Eminem's dating history

Although the rapper has shared pieces about his life in his music, not much is known about his romantic life. Below is a list of women Marshall Mathers has been linked to.

Kimberly Anne Scott

Kim and Eminem's relationship dates back to 1989. In 1995 they welcomed a child, Hailie Jade Scott, and married in 1999. Marital bliss only lasted two years as the couple got a divorce in 2001. Kim and Marshall gave marriage another chance in 2006, but it only lasted three months.

They raised three children. Hailie is their biological daughter, Alaina Marie Scott is Kim's niece, and Eminem was legally adopted in the early 2000s. Stevie Laine Scott is their third child, who came out as non-binary in August 2021. Mathers adopted Stevie in 2005.

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott appeared at the Macomb County Circuit Court on 26 March 2007. Photo: Bill Pugliano

Brittany Murphy

Murphy and Mathers met while shooting 8 Mile in 2002. She played the part of Kim in the movie. Both have never refuted or embraced claims that they were an item. However, they spoke very fondly of one another while promoting the film. The actress passed away in 2009.

Actress Brittany Murphy poses for portraits at Tt Collection Pop-Up Party on 3 December 2009. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Karrine Steffans

Steffans is the author of the bestseller Confession of a Video Vixen. The book is a memoir based on her life as a music video vixen in the commercial hip-hop world. In her memoir, Karrine listed the names of the rappers she had relations with, including Eminem.

Karrine Steffans at the Atlantic Records BET Awards 2022 After Party on 26 June 2022. Photo: Prince Williams

Tara Reid

Tara is popularly known for being part of the cast of American Pie 2 and American Reunion films. It is alleged that Mathers and Reid were together in 2004. He confirmed that something happened between them in his track Kamikaze.

Tara Reid attends the world premiere Of Netflix's New Rom-Com A Tourist's Guide To Love on 13 April 2023. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Kaya Jones

The former member of the musical group, The Pussycat Dolls, has been rumoured to have had a relationship with Slim Shady. Both artists have never confirmed the claims.

Singer Kaya Jones speaks during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on 20 October. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

Jones shared the story of how she first met Eminem in a TikTok post. According to the Canadian-born singer, she was 13 years old, and the rapper was on tour in Toronto. The interaction was brief.

Joy McAvoy

McAvoy is a Scottish actress and the sister to actor James McAvoy. She has appeared in movies like Avengers: Endgame and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Joy McAvoy at the Jameson Empire Film Awards at Grosvenor House on 30 March 2014. Photo: Karwai Tang

In an interview, Joy revealed she met the Mockingbird rapper at his Glasglow Green concert. After being invited backstage, the pair went to the Cube nightclub.

Mariah Carey

The Mariah and Eminem feud is a lengthy one. It started when the rapper claimed to have been in a six-month relationship with Carey. The We Belong Together singer denied it.

Mariah Carey at the premiere of Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace on 13 January 2020. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Both artists went back and forth, addressing each other in their songs in 2002. Slim mentioned Mariah in his tracks Superman and When the Music Stops.

The songstress held her own in the more notable Obsessed track. In the music video, Carey is stalked by a fan who is infatuated with her. The fan also happens to be dressed like Eminem.

Did Britney Spears date Eminem?

Britney and Slim Shady were rumoured to have had a brief fling in 2002. Both parties have never confirmed or denied the allegations.

Britney Spears attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood on 22 July 2019. Photo: Axelle

The Not Afraid rapper dissed Spears in his track The Real Slim Shady and made negative remarks about her outfit for her VMA performance.

Is Eminem married?

Slim Shady is currently not married. After his second divorce, the rapper said he would never marry again.

Who is Eminem dating?

The Grammy-winning rapper has made no mention of a relationship in recent years. In an interview with Vulture, the Lose Yourself hitmaker said he had been on a few dates since his divorce, but nothing serious enough to make public.

Who is Eminem's partner?

Eminem does not have a partner. The rapper has mentioned his trust issues and being a public figure has made dating difficult:

"I have trust issues—with women, friends, whatever. You always wonder what their real motives are."

Who is Eminem's ex-wife?

Kimberly Anne Scott is Eminem's ex-wife and childhood sweetheart. She was born on 9 January 1975 and is 48 years old as of May 2023.

What happened to Kim, Eminem's ex?

According to reports, in July 2021, Kim was hospitalised after she attempted to harm herself. When police officers arrived at her home, they alleged she was combative and had to be restrained.

Eninem's life has not been without any controversy, his love life included. Even though there is a list of women linked to the rapper, most relationships have not been confirmed by the rapper or the women.

