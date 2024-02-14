Who is Central Cee? A look at his roots and mixed heritage

Central Cee, real name Oakley Neil H.T. Caesar-Su, is a quick-rising rap artist from London. He is among the first UK rappers to gain instant widespread recognition in the United States and the first British male rapper to appear on XXL magazine's Freshman Class. His unique rap style combines UK drill, trap, and British hip-hop elements.

Central Cee performs at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival (L) and during the Lollapalooza Festival (R). Photo: Mark Horton/Julie Sebadelha (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cee started making music in 2014 but rose to international prominence in 2020 following the release of his hit singles, Day in the Life and Loading. He has since worked with several big names in the industry, including D-Block Europe and Dave. In June 2023, he signed a recording deal with Columbia Records.

Central Cee's profile summary

Full name Oakley Neil H.T. Caesar-Su Other names Central Cee, Cench Date of birth June 4, 1998 Age 25 years in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Ladbroke Grove, London, England Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Irish, Chinese, and Guyanese Height in feet and inches 5 feet 8 inches Height in centimetres 177 cm Height in meters 1.77 m Weight Approximately 65 kg Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Parents Rachel Caesar (mother) Siblings Three, including one half-brother Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter, model Genres Trap, pop rap, UK drill Years active 2015 to date Record label Columbia Records (Since 2023) Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

Central Cee's age and early life

The rapper is 25 years old in 2024. He was born on June 4, 1998, in Ladbroke Grove and raised in Shepherd's Bush, London, England. Central Cee's nationality is British, while his zodiac sign is Gemini.

The West London native has two younger brothers and a half-sibling from his father's side. He occasionally collaborates with his brother Juke Caesar, who featured in his song Lil Bro from his second mixtape, 23.

Central Cee's heritage

Central Cee's race has been discussed since his rise in the rap industry. In March 2023, he told British Vogue that he has mixed ethnic roots. His mother is Irish, while his father has Chinese and Guyanese roots.

Five facts about Central Cee. Photo: Santiago Felipe on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The rapper's mother, Rachel Caesar, came from a well-to-do family and studied in boarding school. She met Central Cee's father, a hustler, when she was 15. Her parents were against the relationship and subsequently stopped supporting her financially.

The family struggled to make ends meet and eventually split when Cee was seven. The rapper and his two younger brothers remained with their mother. Their father became homeless after the break-up, but Cee and his brothers occasionally visited him and sometimes slept in his van.

His parents' hardship drove him to consider making money at a young age. During his British Vogue interview in March 2023, he said he felt it was his responsibility to help the family.

Not having much, my mum's hardships… I was taking them on myself, subconsciously...I wanted to take matters into my own hands.

In his previous interview with The Guardian, the rapper revealed the hardships he grew up with led him to rap. He also sold drugs to make money.

There's people who grew up on the same roads and have flown straight, but me, I was distracted by the hardship...I could see everything negative in front of me. And that's what led me to rap.

Central Cee performs at Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo: Julia Reinhart

Source: Getty Images

Central Cee's religion

The Sprinter hitmaker has not publicly addressed his religious beliefs, but his social media posts and interactions have made fans speculate that he is Muslim. On September 11, 2023, he uploaded several posts of himself in New York City with the Arabic caption, '‎أعوذُ بِٱللَّهِ مِنَ ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنِ ٱلرَّجِيمِ' which translates to 'I seek refuge in Allah from the devil and the evil'.

Central Cee's girlfriend

The London-born rapper has not been linked to anyone lately. His recent ex-girlfriend is UK-based TikTok star and podcaster Madeline Argy, whom he dated for about two years from 2021 to 2023.

The former couple maintained a private relationship when they were dating. During Argy's appearance on an episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast in September 2023, she admitted that she was the one who decided to end things because the union had turned toxic.

It was a lot of back and forth and like, kind of in a fun, toxic way when you're like, oh God, this needs to end, but let's go on one more trip together or let's have one more night...I told (my friend) something, and from that point, I was like, OK, I have no choice. This relationship has to end now.

Cee has been linked to other women in the past. He was rumoured to be dating influencer Malu Trevejo, model Liyah Mai, and model Kenza Boutrif.

Central Cee with Madeline Argy during the EPL match between Chelsea and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge (R). Photo: Chris Lee/Francois Durand on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How rich is Central Cee?

Central Cee's net worth is unknown, but various sources, including CA Knowledge and Music in Minnesota, estimate it to be between $4 million and $6 million in 2024. Forbes included him in their 2023 30 Under 30-Europe Entertainment list.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about UK rapper Central Cee and their answers;

Is Central Cee black?

The emerging rap star is not black. He has mixed heritage, including Irish, Guyanese, and Chinese.

What ethnicity is Central Cee?

The West London native has mixed ethnic roots. He is Irish from his mother's side and Guyanese Chinese from his father's side of the family.

Where is the Central Cee family from?

The rapper was born in Ladbroke Grove, London, England, and grew up in Shepherd's Bush, London, after his parents' split. While talking to Blue Magazine, he revealed that the West London culture influences his lifestyle and music.

My upbringing in the city has influenced everything. Not only sonically, but personally. The way I move, the way I think all stems from growing up in London.

Central Cee performs during Radio 1's Big Weekend at War Memorial Park. Photo. Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Is Central Cee Muslim?

The artist has not publicly addressed his religious beliefs. Fans speculate he is Muslim because of his social media posts and interactions.

Why is Central Cee number 23?

The Doja hitmaker named his second mixtape 23. He released the project in February 2022, with tracks like Cold Shoulder, Lil Bro, End of the Beginning, and Obsessed with You. He chose the name because he was 23 when he created the mixtape. The age is a pivotal time in his artistic journey.

Is Central Cee a trap rapper?

The London native is not exclusively a trap rapper. His style blends pop rap, British hip-hop, trap, and UK drill sounds.

Central Cee during The BRIT Awards at The O2 Arena. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Central Cee's journey from dealing with challenges growing up to topping the charts is inspiring. He does not reveal many details about his family, but his upbringing has shaped him into the rap superstar he is today.

READ ALSO: Giveon's height, age, family, love life and career: The singer's bio

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Giveon's background. The quick-rising R&B star gained international prominence in 2020 following his successful collaborations with superstars Drake on Chicago Freestyle and Justin Bieber on Peaches.

Giveon's sound is mainly inspired by mid-20th-century jazz and by artists like Frank Sinatra. His resonant songwriting continues to receive critical acclaim. Check the article for more on his life and music.

Source: Briefly News