In detail story of Kelly McGill's ex-husband, Fred Tillman

Top Gun actress Kelly McGillis has left her mark on Hollywood even though she appears to have taken a step back. However, her personal life, marked by relationships and marriages that did not work out, remains a subject of public interest. A significant point of curiosity revolves around her ex-husband, Fred Tillman, who became the father of Kelly McGillis' children.

Fred Tillman is an American yacht broker and businessman, notably recognized as Kelly McGillis' ex-husband from her second marriage. Their union lasted nearly 13 years and resulted in two children. Here is a closer look into the former celebrity spouse's life and relationship with the actress.

Fred Tillman's profile summary and bio

Full name Fred Tillman Gender Male Date of birth 24 October 1949 Age 74 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States of America Current residence Memphis, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Kelly McGill Children 2 Profession Businessman Net worth $1.5 million

Fred Tillman's early life

Born on 24 October 1949 in the United States, Fred Tillman's age is 74 as of 2024. He is an American citizen with Caucasian ethnicity, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Details about his parents, siblings, and childhood are undisclosed. In terms of education, Tillman pursued his studies at an American University, though specific details are unknown.

Career

Fred Tillman is an entrepreneur with a diverse business background. He has excelled in yacht sales as a yacht dealer for an extended period. In April 1996, tragedy struck when The Centurion, a 110-foot schooner owned by Fred and his then-partner Kelly McGillis, suffered extensive damage from a fire at a marina in Dania, Florida.

Fortunately, Fred and his companions on board at the time emerged unharmed. The setback disrupted their plans to sell The Centurion at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. While it is uncertain if Fred continued his yacht business in recent years, his entrepreneurial pursuits expanded beyond maritime ventures. Alongside his wife at the time, he delved into the restaurant industry.

While some people link the Tillman Funeral Home and Crematory to him, there is no substantial proof that he does a business of that kind. Brad Zahn founded it and serves as the Funeral Director.

How many McDonald's does Fred Tillman own?

Fred Tillman does not own any McDonald's franchises. Instead, he and his former spouse, Kelly McGillis, co-owned a successful restaurant in Key West named Kelly's Caribbean Bar, Grill & Brewery.

This establishment, once the PAN American Airways ticketing office, was transformed by the couple into a popular eatery. Fred Tillman's ventures also extended to marketing consulting.

Personal life

Fred Tillman married Kelly McGillis in a private ceremony in 1989 in Los Angeles, California. Kelly is an American actress known for starring in iconic movies like Witness, and she earned the Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her role as Rachel Lapp.

She also starred in The Accused, The House on Carroll Street, Made in Heaven, and We Are What We Are.

What happened to Fred Tillman and Kelly McGillis?

After the couple married, they opted for a more serene lifestyle and relocated to Key West, Florida. During their union, they welcomed two daughters. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2002 after nearly 13 years of marriage.

Who are Fred Tillman's children?

Fred Tillman is the father of two children: Sonora and Kelsey. During his previous marriage to Kelly McGillis, Kelsey was born on 24 May 1990, while Sonora was born on 10 April 1993.

The former yacht dealer is a grandpa, as his daughters are married and have children.

Where is Fred Tillman now?

Reports suggest he currently resides in Memphis, USA. Although he made limited public appearances during his relationship with Kelly, there is no information about his current whereabouts.

Where does Fred Tillman live in Memphis?

It is suggested that he resides in Memphis, Tennessee, within the United States. Other details remain undisclosed.

What is Fred Tillman's net worth?

Fred Tillman's reported net worth is $1.5 million, primarily amassed through his endeavours as a yacht broker and businessman. Conversely, his ex-wife's net worth is approximately $4 million, mostly derived from her career as an actress.

As Kelly McGillis's ex-spouse, Fred Tillman gained prominence beyond his roles as a yacht broker. Despite challenges leading to divorce, he finds fulfilment in fatherhood and now chooses a private life away from the spotlight.

