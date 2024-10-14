Who is Margie Washichek? Get to know Jimmy Buffett's ex-wife

Best known for his "island escapism" lifestyle, Jimmy Buffett was a legendary musician known for some of his songs, such as Margaritaville and Where is Joe Merchant. Unfortunately, the world's 2,543rd richest person died at 76 on 1 September 2023. Since then, fans have become more curious about his career and family, especially his first wife, Margie Washichek.

Margie Washichek's late ex-husband, Jimmy Buffet. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Margie Washichek may not be a household name, but her short marriage to Jimmy Buffett brought her to the limelight. Her husband is a renowned American singer, songwriter, author, movie producer, and businessman. She was his first love at the start of his career before he met the mother of his kids, Jane Slagsvol.

Profile summary

Full name Margie Washichek Gender Female Place of birth Pascagoula, Mississippi, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jimmy Buffett

Who is Margie Washichek?

She is a celebrity ex-wife who was reportedly born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, United States. She lived a private lifestyle, so information about her parents and background is unknown.

As a young lady, she was a beauty pageant. She served as Miss USS Alabama, a title given to a young woman who serves as an ambassador for the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. As published in Newspapers.com, in a post shared in Panama City News-Herald in 1967, her emergence was reported, it reads:

Pert Margie Washichek, a Spring Hill College co'ed, has been named "Miss USS Alabama," and will serve as the famed Battlewagon's official hostess for 1967-68.

Facts about Margie Washichek. Photo: Gustavo Caballero on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Margie Washichek's age

Her age and date of birth are uncertain. However, her late husband Jimmy, an American singer-songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, was born on 25 December 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, United States.

Was Jimmy Buffett married twice?

The rock star married twice in his lifetime. After divorcing his first wife, he met Jane Slagsvol at Key West's Chart Room bar in 1971.

Slagsvol was a University of South Carolina student on spring break. They married in 1977 and, as published in People, had a daughter named Savannah Jane Buffett in 1979. Buffett's rockstar lifestyle initially overwhelmed Slagsvol, leading to a temporary split.

They later reconciled after six years and had another daughter, Sarah "Delaney" Buffett, in 1992. They also adopted a son, Cameron Marley Buffett, in 1994. Describing him after his demise on his official website, Jane said the following:

Jimmy was love. Every cell in his body was filled with joy. He smiled all the time, even when he was deeply ill. And his sense of humour never wavered. Jimmy was always the optimist, always twinkling, always making us laugh.

Who was Jimmy Buffett's first wife?

Jimmy Buffett's first wife/ex-wife was Margie Washichek. They married in 1969 when Buffett was in his early 20s and attending college at Mississippi Southern.

The couple moved to Nashville after Buffett signed with Buzz Cason. Their three-year marriage saw Buffett struggle financially, with only a Mercedes as a valuable asset. Though little is known about Washichek's pursuits, their marriage was pivotal in Buffett's early music career.

What happened to Jimmy Buffett's first marriage?

Jimmy filed for divorce from Washichek, which was made official in September 1972. In his 1998 autobiography, A Pirate Looks At Fifty, as published in Colossus, he said:

I signed a record deal, got married, moved to Nashville, had my guitar stolen, bought a Mercedes, worked at Billboard magazine, put out my first album and went broke...got divorced and moved to Key West. I sang and worked on a fishing boat, went totally crazy, did a lot of dope, met the right girl, made another record, had a hit, bought a boat, and sailed away to the Caribbean.

Late Jimmy Buffet. Photo: @jimmybuffett on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Was Jimmy Buffett still married when he died?

Before Jimmy Buffett died, he was still married to Jane Slagsvol. She was his true love, and he posted her on his Instagram account. In 2021, he shared an old picture of them on Instagram with the caption:

With you, I'd walk anywhere #44 years.

Their marriage lasted for almost 46 years before Jimmy died of skin cancer in 2023. He was 76 years old when he died.

Where is Margie Washichek now?

Where Margie Washichek is today is still being determined. She left the limelight after her divorce from Jimmy, and her photos are also unavailable online.

Margie Washichek's net worth

Details about Jimmy Buffett's ex-wife's net worth and career are unknown. However, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Jimmy, her ex-husband, was worth $1 billion at his death, making him one of the world's wealthiest musicians. He made so much from his music career and had best-selling books, movie productions, real estate, and other businesses.

Margie Washichek's name became famous due to her marriage to the iconic singer Jimmy Buffett. Although their marriage was tumultuous, she is still remembered as his first wife and an aid to his early career.

READ ALSO: Meet Rosalind Ross: 11 facts about Mel Gibson's girlfriend

As published on Briefly.co.za, Mel Gibson's past tumultuous relationships, especially his expensive divorce from Robyn Moore in 2006, did not deter him from finding love again.

The Passion of Christ director made the internet abuzz with his new romantic relationship with Rosalind Ross. Despite criticism of their age difference, the duo seems to have been going strong together for years.

Source: Briefly News