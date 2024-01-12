Uche Nancy's story in detail: Children, family, movies

The Nigerian film industry has significantly improved, attracting numerous talents. Its success stems from incorporating new talents and individuals well-acquainted with the business, such as Uche Nancy. She has solidified her position as one of the most revered figures in Nollywood, heading an expanding film production company.

Uche Nancy is a renowned Nigerian actress, writer, costumier, businesswoman, and the CEO of Uche Nancy Productions. With a long-standing presence in Nollywood, she began as a costumier, evolving into film production and acting. She is acclaimed as a costume designer and a mother of four daughters, all actively involved in the entertainment industry.

Uche Nancy's profile summary and bio

Full name Uche Nancy Gender Female Date of birth 2 May 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Ufuma, Anambra State, South East, Nigeria Current residence Asaba, Delta State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Nnebe Children 4 Profession Actress, writer, costumier, film producer Net worth $200,000 Social media handles Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

Uche Nancy's biography

The famous costume designer was born in Ufuma, Anambra State, in the South East of Nigeria. There is no disclosed information about her parents or whether she has siblings. Details about her educational background, including her field of study, have also yet to be revealed, but she appears to be educated.

How old is Uche Nancy?

She is 49 years old; she was born on 2 May 1974. She holds Nigerian citizenship, is of black ethnicity, and falls under the zodiac sign Aquarius.

Uche Nancy's career

Uche Nancy initially started her Nollywood career as a costumier in 1999. She worked on costumes for movies shot in Enugu and Asaba, including notable films like World Apart and Girls Cot. With over 15 years in the industry, she transitioned to filmmaking, establishing her production company, Uche Nancy Productions.

She has collaborated with A-list actors and produced numerous Nollywood movies, working alongside names like Jerry Williams, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ken Erics, Patience Ozokwor, and Destiny Etiko.

Uche Nancy’s movies

According to her IMDb profile, the renowned film producer has amassed numerous credits, including 105 as a costumier, over 74 as a producer and writer, and eight as an actress. Here are some of the movies Uche Nancy has worked in:

Costumier

The Game

Loving April

Beyond Beauty

World of Lust

A Private Storm

Reloaded

Sisters War

Producer and writer

Pot of Gold

Ogbanta The Family Hunter

My Mistake

Her Father's Daughter

The Boss Lady

Gallant Babes

Personal life

Nancy was previously married to Mr. Nnebe, and they had four daughters. In addition to her four daughters, the movie producer is the adopted mother of the famous Nigerian teen actress Oluebube Obio.

Uuche Nancy's children

Who is the first child of Nancy Uche? Ihuoma Sonia Uche is Uche Nancy’s first daughter. In her early 30s, she celebrates her birthday on 25 May. Sonia is a renowned actress and entrepreneur who operates a hair business in Asaba, Delta State. She is also the founder of Premium Pictures Studios.

The Nigerian celebrity child is known for appearing in films such as Love and Stitches, Two Captains, Fatal and Attraction.

Ijeoma Nnebe

Ijeoma, also known as Omah, is 29 years old and was reportedly born on 20 July 1994. She has also ventured into acting, known for her role in the 2011 short film They Were There. Omah is an entrepreneur and YouTuber. She operates a clothing store in Asaba and boasts over 94,000 YouTube subscribers.

Jesinta Chinanu

Uche Nancy's third daughter is Jesinta Chinanu Nnebe, and she celebrates her birthday on 14 August. Chinanu is an actress recognised for her roles in Just a Night. Additionally, she is a fashion designer who owns a prominent fashion house in Asaba, where she showcases her creations to her Instagram followers.

Chinenye Nnebe

She is the youngest daughter of Uche Nancy and the most popular among them. Born on 5 April 1997, she is 26 years old as of 2023. Chinenye Nnebe is a renowned actress and filmmaker, boasting over 1.8 million Instagram followers and thousands of subscribers on YouTube.

She is known for her roles in films such as Accidental Love, The Nanny, Dry, and Sweet Lies, among other notable projects.

What is Uche Nancy's net worth?

Uche Nancy's alleged net worth is $200,000, earned through her career as an actress, scriptwriter, costume designer, and producer. She also owns boutiques, properties, and cars and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle.

Uche Nancy has carved a prominent niche in Nollywood as an actress, filmmaker, and costume designer renowned for her diverse roles. She has established an empire in film production, rapidly growing while being a mother of four daughters and one adopted.

