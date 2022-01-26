Arendsvlei Teasers for February 2022: What is Lionel's new idea about?

Grief becomes the order of the day after Beatrice goes missing, but a relentless effort by family and well-wishers ensures that she regains her freedom. This is, however, only the initial phase of liberation as she must deal with the emotional distress of her recent experiences. These Arendsvlei teasers for February 2022 grant you a sneak peek into what to expect from the show.

Arendsvlei is an Afrikaans drama that portrays the hustle those who desire to leap out of a difficult situation must experience. For instance, through their roles, Beatrice, Angel, Lionel and a couple of characters in the drama series help viewers recognise the efforts involved in breaking out of captivity. The episodes of this month's series have lots of captivating scenes that you must not miss. Find out more from the highlights below.

Arendsvlei teasers for February 2022

KykNET & Kie are the stations to tune in to if you want to see what becomes of your favourite Arendsvlei characters. Who becomes victorious when the will to continue against all odds meets seemingly insurmountable challenges? Be one of the first viewers to know how events unravel in the show by reading the run-down below.

Tuesday, 1st of February, 2022 - Episode 74

Avukile receives honest feedback about something from his colleagues in class while Eva begins to feel like a liability. In other news, Ingrid sets herself in control of the kidnapping heist.

Wednesday, 2nd of February, 2022 - Episode 75

Ingrid is hellbent on searching for Beatrice; Debra and Langes make headway in getting through to Eva and a possible long-lasting solution for all.

Thursday, 3rd of February, 2022 - Episode 76

Clint and Cupidos are working round the clock to liberate Beatrice. Meanwhile, Beatrice wants to know if the other hostage can be trusted while Lionel is inspired towards a career change.

Monday, 7th of February, 2022 - Episode 77

Karelse and Clint kickstart their operation, but their plans begin to experience hiccups along the line. Ingrid attempts to contact Debra but meets stiff resistance. Nevertheless, everybody is glad about Beatrice's freedom, although the latter must eventually face the reality of her existence.

Tuesday, 8th of February, 2022 - Episode 78

Denise faults Ezra after Ruby sustains an injury while Lionel is rolling out a grand operation for his newly found habit. Interestingly, it is Eva's first day at her workplace, and she is nervous about the things that can happen.

Wednesday, 9th of February, 2022 - Episode 79

Lennie is ready to move on with the new phase of his life, while Janice is increasingly irritated by Lionel's new hobby. However, Beatrice puts up boldface despite her predicament.

Thursday, 10th of February, 2022 - Episode 80

The Cupido family comes through for Beatrice and attempts to make her forget the horrors of her most recent heartbreak, while Ezra and Ayesha discover that Ezra's ailment is suspicious. Meanwhile, Ezra is having difficulty putting his new profession above his relationship with Janice.

Monday, 14th of February, 2022 - Episode 81

Ayesha is feeling unwell, and she wonders if it has anything to do with Ruby. Janice reconciles with Lionel but for a price while Debra worries about the devastating financial state of the Wendy House. Finally, Pieter suspects that Ingrid had something to do with Ruby's addiction.

Tuesday, 15th of February, 2022 - Episode 82

Angel returns to become a part of Daniel's life, although the latter is conflicted about this new turn of events. When Janice meets Patsy for the first time, what she gets is not what she was prepared for. Elsewhere, Lennie now views the world differently following his journey to the deserts.

Wednesday, 16th of February, 2022 - Episode 83

Daniela admires Angelique's display of bravery when the latter informs him and Beatrice about her escape from her biological mother. Meanwhile, Lennie discovers that Debra is leasing the cottage while Lionel is uncomfortable with Patsy's flirtatious advances.

Thursday, 17th of February, 2022 - Episode 84

Debra consents to Lennie's stay in the cottage, while Gertie demands that Angelique move away from the Cupido property. Lionel keeps his new mobile set out of Janice's face.

Monday, 21st of February, 2022 - Episode 85

Janice has had enough of Lionel's irrational attitudes and decides to do something about it. Beatrice and Daniel quarrel over Angel's place in the Cupido household, while Ayesha contacts Die Arendsvleier to assist her in a research session.

Tuesday, 22nd of February, 2022 - Episode 86

Daniel decides on his relationship with Angel moving forward, while Lionel desperately wants to show how much he cares for Janice. Finally, Ezra and Ayesha discover something wild and strange about Denise and Ruby.

Wednesday, 23rd of February, 2022 - Episode 87

Gertie and Beatrice are working around the clock to see that Angel gets another place to reside. Meanwhile, Ayesha attempts to pick information about Ruby and Denise, but a downward trend continues.

Thursday, 24th of February, 2022 - Episode 88

Janice's response to Lionel's wedding proposal is shocking. Meanwhile, Langes chooses to inform Lennie about Eva's history while Ingrid makes Dominee an offer that alarms him. Finally, Ayesha is on a mission to investigate what Denise has been doing to make Ruby ill.

Monday, 28th of February, 2022 - Episode 89

Thys and Beatrice are worried about Gertie's situation. But, after discovering the real reason behind Auntie Poppie's visit, Janice feels some way. Meanwhile, Ingrid is running a game of deceit with Angel as the puppet.

Beatrice

Some people have abducted Beatrice while her friends and family are on a mission to rescue her at all costs. She eventually regains her freedom but must also deal with the reality of her current predicament, including heartbreak. Nevertheless, despite Beatrice's condition, she is actively involved in helping others and investigating the root of mysterious happenings around her.

Angel

Angel waltz back into Daniel's life, and although the latter is hesitant, her charm is too compelling. She tells stories about her escape from her mother's captivity, which endears her to some people around. However, Angel's return is not all about positivity, as a few people get into a quarrel because of her presence. In the end, she is attached to a string controlled by a puppeteer.

The Arendsvlei teasers you have read so far must have prepared your mind for what to expect this month. Do not miss the show as the episodes broadcast on kykNET & Kie at 19h30 from Mondays to Thursdays.

