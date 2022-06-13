My Desire Starlife series cast, full story, plot summary, episodes, teasers

My Desire Starlife is currently one of the best series as per its fans. The show's plot twists and turns have brought about curiosity from its watchers, who want to know what happens next. So, where does the show air?

My Desire Starlife started airing on the 9th of June 2022 and has a total of 677 episodes. The Indian soapie airs on Starlife.

My Desire Starlife profile

No. of episodes 677 No. of seasons 2 Production company Balaji Telefilms Written by Dheeraj Sarna Theme music composer Lalit Sen; Nawab Arzoo Original network Star Plus

Starlife My Desire plot summary

The series follows a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynaecologist, Dr Preesha Srinivasan. The pair fall in love after raising Preesha's nephew Saransh after her sister died during childbirth. Life, however, has a lot in store for the three of them.

My Desire Starlife full story

My Desire episode 1 shows Preesha Srinivasan raising her nephew Saaransh after her sister Mahima passes away during childbirth. Saransh is a fan of Rudraksh Khurana, popularly known as Rudra, a wealthy rockstar artist who does not believe in love.

Yuvraj Preehsa's friend and lawyer fake being in love with her so that her father would promote him to judge. Yuvraj comes to discover that Saransh is indeed Rajeev's son and blackmails him. Yuvraj murders Rajeev, Rudra's brother, and Preesha takes the blame to save him.

Rudra vows to take revenge for the death of his brother and later finds out that Saransh is Rajeev's son, thinking Preesha was the mother. Yuvraj and Preesha are set to be married, but following a twist of events, Rudra takes Yuvraj's place on their wedding day, taking custody of Saransh.

Preesha is proven to be innocent and agrees to stay in Khurana's house for Saransh. Rudraksh and his wife have to pretend to be a happy couple to prevent their nephew from being taken by childcare. In the pretence of faking a romance, the two start falling for each other.

Their bond grows every day despite having to deal with challenges such as Yuvraj. Rudra gets his nephew to a good school, who gets kidnapped but is later found. Preesha gets injured, and Rudra is left to take care of her.

Rudra stays away from expressing his true feelings for Preesha, and they both become the talk of the town after doing an interview together. Rudra sees Preesha stapping Yuvraj and thinks she is still in love with him. The couple gets into a huge fight.

During a concert, Rudra tries to make Preesha jealous using Keereti, his co-singer. Keerti is murdered, and the blame is placed on Rudra, who finally discovers that Saransh is not Preesha's biological son and later confesses his love for her.

In season 2, they go off on their honeymoon and start their relationship afresh. However, their joy is interrupted by Mahima's return, Saransh's biological mother, who was presumed dead.

Preesha, Yuvraj and Rudra work together to expose Mahima. Rudra pretends to marry Mahima to prevent her from taking Saransh. They are successful with their plan, and Mahima is arrested. Rudra and Preesha are finally happy.

Rudra later finds his birth mother Sulochana and his half-brother Kabir, unaware the two are after his wealth. Kabir gets Rudraksh abducted with Mahima's help. Preesha saves him, Ahana gets married to Yuvraj, and Kabir and AMishka run away and get married.

Sarah and Mishka are presumed dead, and Preesha almost falls from a cliff but is saved by Armaan Thakur.

Six months later, Preesha and Aarman are living together in Goa. Rudra works as a manager at a hotel. Rudra and Preesha meet in Goa and get into a massive fight because Rudraksh thinks Preesha is married to Armaan. Thugs attack Preesha, but Rudra saves her.

Rudra proposes to Devika to make Preesha jealous, but they later admit they are still in love with each other. Devika is found dead, and Preesha is arrested. Rudra saves Preesha but gets his mother Sulochana arrested.

Rudraksh makes a fake wedding with Armaan's wife, Sania, to get more information on Saransh. Preesha asks Armaan to marry her to make Rudraksh jealous. Rudraksh goes and stops the wedding and confesses he is still in love with Preesha.

Venky, Preesha's brother, who was lost for ten years, is finally found. Venky later kidnaps Saaransh and is shot in the process. Preesha takes the blame and is sentenced to death, but Pilai helps her escape prison.

Preesha gives birth to a girl, Ruhi Khurana. Preesha later moves to Delhi with Ruhi. Rudra discovers Ruhi is indeed his daughter and becomes furious with the mother. Vaijanti, Venky's real killer, is discovered and arrested.

Rudra starts teaching music at Ruhi's school. Yuvraj tells Rudra that Preesha was responsible for Rajeev's murder, causing a fight between the couple. Saaransh accidentally pushes Dev off abuilding while protecting Ruhi. Rudra and Preesha hide the body to protect their family.

My Desire cast

The actors in the series did an outstanding job. Here is the full cast of My Desire.

1. Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh

Abrar Qazi is an Indian television actor. He is best known for portraying Raghu Jadhav in Gathbandhan and Rudraksha Khurana in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

2. Sargun Kaur Luthra as Preesha

Sargun Kaur Luthra is an Indian television and film actress. She has portrayed the character of Niyati Khanna in Tantra and presently stars as Dr Preesha Khurana in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

3. Swarna Pandey as Ruhi

Swarna Pandey is a famous child actress and model working in the Indian Television Industry. She has worked in various TV commercials.

4. Krish Chugh as Saarnash

Krish Chugh is an actor known for Bharat (2019), Dabangg 3 (2019) and Gandii Baat (2018).

5. Indira Krishnan as Vasidhah

Indira Krishnan is an Indian film and television actress. She has worked predominantly in Bollywood and appeared in popular movies like Aisi Deewangi, Deadline-Sirf 24 Ghante, etc.

The show is one of a kind with unexpected plot twists and turns. So, be on the lookout for My Desire teasers to discover what happens next.

