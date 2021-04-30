Natasha Joubert is a South African model and beauty pageant winner who was crowned Miss South Africa 2020's second runner-up. She was later crowned Miss Universe South Africa 2020, ran for Miss Universe 2021 and was officially crowned in 2023. Beauty has its pros and cons, and Natasha is no stranger to that.

Natasha Joubert Miss Globe and 2nd runner up for Miss SA 2020. Photo: @natasha_joubert, Ziyaad Douglas (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The beauty revealed in a public statement that Zozibini Tunzi's stunning win at the Miss Universe pageant left her speechless. The beauty queen has had such an eventful year that the fact that she is following in Zozi's footsteps is proving to be a challenging concept to understand.

Natasha Joubert's profile and bio summary

Full name: Natasha Joubert

Natasha Joubert Date of birth: 24 July 1997

24 July 1997 Age: 23 years old (as of April 2021)

23 years old (as of April 2021) Location: Pretoria, Centurion

Pretoria, Centurion Career: Public relations officer at RFJ Inc

Public relations officer at RFJ Inc Height: 1.70 m or 5 ft 7 in

1.70 m or 5 ft 7 in Net worth: $200,000

$200,000 Instagram: @natasha_joubert

@natasha_joubert Facebook: @natashajoubert97

@natashajoubert97 Fun fact: She designed her costume for the Miss Universe pageant

Natasha was born on the 24th of July 1997 in Pretoria, South Africa. On December 10, she was named Miss Universe South Africa 2020 by the Miss South Africa Organization, and she will also be the representative for South Africa at Miss Universe 2021. That means South Africa will have three strong candidates in the glamorous ceremonies, and Joubert hopes to be part of a group that wins several awards.

Natasha Joubert's parents

The model is the youngest of three siblings and attended High School Eldoraigne. Her father passed away just after her sixteenth birthday, and her mother, Ninette Joubert, was in her final year of law school when Natasha competed in Miss South Africa 2020. With a streak of pageant wins in her name, she is destined for greatness.

Natasha Joubert had a traumatic experience when her father passed away after her 16th birthday. Photo: @natasha_joubert (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Natasha first participated in a pageant in 2016 when she entered Miss Globe South Africa. She won the title and represented South Africa at Miss Globe 2016, where she finished the fourth runner up and earned the Miss Globe award. She says she was a tomboy as a child and describes herself as a persistent, caring, and optimistic individual.

Natasha Joubert's education

After graduating high school in 2020, she enrolled in Boston City Campus and Business College and received a Bachelor of Commerce degree in marketing management. She served as a public relations officer for a law firm before Miss South Africa 2020. She is the creator and director of the fashion design company Natalia Jefferys.

Natasha Joubert and Miss South Africa

The model entered Miss South Africa in 2020, and on the 11th of June that year, it was revealed that she had been chosen as one of the thirty-five women who will progress to the next round of auditions. On 24 June, she was named one of the top fifteen semifinalists, and on the 5th of August 2020, she was named one of the ten finalists.

Natasha at the Miss SA 2020 hosted in Cape Town. Photo: Jaco Marais (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On the 24th of October, Joubert competed in the Miss South Africa 2020 finals hosted at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town. She eventually made it to the top five and then the top three. She finished as the second runner up behind eventual winner Shudufhadzo Musida and the first runner up Thato Mosehle, after completing the top three. In Natasha Joubert interview, she said:

Never in a million years did I think a year back that I would be chosen to defend the title and show the world how strong, powerful, diverse and unique South African women are. It has been a lifelong dream that I get to live out, and I will be eternally thankful to Miss South Africa Organisation for granting me this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Why is Natasha Joubert going to Miss Universe?

Shudufhadzo Musida's decision to participate in Miss World instead of Miss Africa has created an opening for this supremely talented runner-up. Natasha Joubert wanted to help Covid-hit designers with a new initiative and designed her own outfit for the Miss Universe pageant with local SA brands.

The beauty queen in 2021. Photo: @natasha_joubert (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Beauty pageants can create a great deal of controversy. People also accuse pageants of concentrating exclusively on beauty, which could have a negative impact on young girls and teach them to value appearance over intelligence. Natasha Joubert is proving this to be inaccurate. She is a unique and special lady who perfectly presents South African women.

Latest news

Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri has handed over the title to the new queen, Natasha Joubert. The highly acclaimed pageant took place at Sun Bet Arena at Time Squares Menlyn, Tshwane on Sunday 13 August, where Natasha was crowned Miss South Africa 2023.

Since she entered beauty pageants at a young age, she has been a role model to many young ladies and not just in South Africa but worldwide. Natasha Joubert encourages women to accept their feelings and keep moving forward.

