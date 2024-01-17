Who is Sharon Case's ex-husband, Sandy Corzine? 7 facts from his life

Sandy Corzine is an American businessman who came into the limelight for being Sharon Case's ex-husband. His ex-wife is a renowned American actress and former model best known for portraying the role of Sharon Newman on the CBS sitcom daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. Discover all the fascinating facts about Sandy Corzine, including his story of stardom and career.

Sandy Corzine rose to prominence due to his marriage to Sharon Case. He and his ex-partner dated for a few years before marrying on 30 April 2007. They officially divorced in November 2009. Since their separation, Sandy has maintained a discreet lifestyle, sparking curiosity among many.

Sandy Corzine's profile summary

Real name Sandy Corzine Gender Male Date of birth 17 September 1973 Age 51 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth California, United States Current residence Carson, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Nancy Corzine Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Sharon Case School The Webb Schools University University of Southern California Profession Businessperson Net worth $2 million

Who is Sandy Corzine?

Sandy Corzine is a celebrity ex-spouse and businessperson from the United States. He became famous after his romantic relationship with American actress and former model Sharon Case. Here are seven interesting facts about him:

1. Born in 1973

The American entrepreneur was born on 17 September 1973 in California, United States of America. Sandy Corzine's age is 51 years old as of January 2024.

2. Educated

He completed his primary school education at The Webbs Schools. He later enrolled at the University of Southern California, graduating with a Master's degree in International Relations and Global Politics.

3. Raised in a small family

Sandy Corzine’s mother’s name is Nancy Corzine. However, his father’s identity remains undisclosed at the moment. The American businessperson also has a sister named Victoria and another sibling. His close-knit family has been a source of support and inspiration throughout his career.

4. Sandy's mother is a famous designer

Sandy Corzine's mother, Nancy, is a popular textile and furniture designer. She owns the interior decoration and furniture company Nancy Corzine, which deals with new luxury furniture and jewellery for contemporary homes.

5. A businessman with a high net worth

Sandy Corzine is recognised as a successful entrepreneur with an alleged net worth of $2 million. He currently works at his mother’s furniture company, where he holds the position of the company’s president.

6. A famous ex-wife

Sandy was previously married to his longtime girlfriend Sharon Case, an American actress and former model. She is well recognised for her roles in General Hospital and As the World Turns during the early stages of her career. Sandy and Sharon first met in 2004 and began dating soon after.

After dating for two and half years, the two tied the knot on 20 April 2007, in a hotel in Mexico. However, they could not carry on their marital life long enough and divorced in November 2009 after two years of marriage. The former pair reportedly ended their relationship over claims of infidelity.

7. Is Sandy Corzine married?

The American businessman has led a single life since his marriage to Sharon ended. There is no information about Sandy's current relationship since he has managed to maintain a low-key profile. He currently resides in Carson, California, United States, where he works for his mother's furniture company.

Sandy Corzine is a businessman and celebrity ex-husband from the United States. He came into the limelight for being the ex-husband husband of Sharon Case. His ex-wife is a renowned American actress and former model. Sandy and Sharon tied the knot on 20 April 2007 and divorced in November 2009. Sandy Corzine has maintained a low profile since divorcing actress Sharon Case.

