Raymond Ackerman was a wealthy South African businessman. He built his business based on the philosophy of, ‘doing good is good business.’ He listed the Pick n Pay Group in 1968. He valued his consumers and had built a strong reputation as their champion. Do you know the details of his life?

Most people in business are known for exploiting their customers to maximize profit. Raymond Ackerman was exceptional. He was among the first retailers to champion against the state‘s monopoly on basic needs. This led to a drastic reduction in the cost of essential products.

Raymond Ackerman profile summary

Name: Raymond David Ackerman

Raymond David Ackerman Date of birth: 10th of March, 1931

10th of March, 1931 Date of death : 6th of September, 2023

: 6th of September, 2023 Age: 92 years

92 years Spouse: Wendy Ackerman

Wendy Ackerman Children: Gareth Ackerman, Kathryn Robins, Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, and Jonathan Ackerman

Gareth Ackerman, Kathryn Robins, Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, and Jonathan Ackerman Education: Bishops Diocesan College.

Bishops Diocesan College. Occupation: Retired business owner ( Pay n Pick)

Retired business owner ( Pay n Pick) Nationality: South African

South African Residence: South Africa

Raymond Ackerman dies at 92

Raymond Ackerman, the visionary behind the remarkable growth of Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. from its inception into one of South Africa's largest supermarket chains, passed away at the age of 92. After dedicating 43 years to the company, he retired in 2010.

His death occurred in Cape Town on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by Tamra Veley, a family spokesperson, during a phone interview with Bloomberg.

Raymond Ackerman biography

Raymond acquired a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Cape Town. As a 20-year-old young man, he took up a job as a trainee at Ackerman’s store. It was a clothing retail outfit that was started by his father, Gus Ackerman. Later, the company was acquired by the Greatermans group.

He researched and analysed new methods of food retailing coming in from abroad. He approached his boss, who took up the idea, hence leading to the development of Checkers, a food retailer. Unfortunately, he was fired at the age of 35, with his wife pregnant at the time.

With his severance, the help of some friends and a bank loan, he bought four small stores in Cape Town. Throughout the growth of Pick n Pay, customer sovereignty has been the priority, and he has made sure to provide quality goods at great value.

Within no time, Pick n Pay grew from four small stores to 1,800 stores, including franchise stores, and the company is now one of South Africa’s pre-eminent retailers. Apart from its stores, it operates Africa’s largest online grocery business, and also offers both liquor and clothing stores.

Pick n Pay clothing

Pick n Pay clothing offers variety of clothing for women, men, and children. Clothing is offered at Pick n Pay stores and in stand-alone stores.

Ackerman Pick n Pay foundation

Raymond Ackerman was recognised worldwide as a generous philanthropist. The Ackerman Pick n Pay Foundation was formed through a donation of R30-million from Pick n Pay to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the company. It supports a range of community-based projects.

Raymond Ackerman academy for entrepreneurial development

In conjunction with the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business, the Foundation started the Raymond Ackerman Academy for Entrepreneurial Development. It was subsequently expanded to include the University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus.

He built a family empire

His business has included the entire family and upon his retirement, his son, Gareth, became non-executive chairman. Raymond remained an ambassador for the company.

His books

The Four Legs of the Table: the first of his book, it explains Raymond’s philosophy of business and is biographical. His approach to business is explained through the ‘four legs of the table’.

Hearing Grasshoppers Jump: this recounts many stories from Raymond’s building of Pick n Pay and offers insights into leadership.

A Sprat to Catch a Mackerel: this book is seen as a great read for entrepreneurs and start-ups, and talks to Raymond’s business philosophy.

Raymond Ackerman’s home

Raymond led a low-profile life. He was universally positive and used what could have been a career ending decision as an opportunity for self-growth. As a result, he had emerged as a prominent and much-admired South African over the years.

