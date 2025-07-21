MaMkhize's net worth explained: How did she become so rich?

People accumulate wealth through different means, but MaMkhize's net worth of R300 million was built on entrepreneurial ventures and strategic investments. Despite public scrutiny and legal challenges, she firmly states:

I've worked extremely hard to be where I am today.

Durban-based businesswoman MaMkhize. Photo: @kwa_mammkhize on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

MaMkhize’s net worth is estimated at over R300 million .

. She owns Zikhulise Group, which generated millions through government housing contracts in KwaZulu-Natal.

which generated millions through government housing contracts in KwaZulu-Natal. She earns from the Royal AM Football Club , reality TV, and brand deals.

, reality TV, and brand deals. Her assets include a R20 million La Lucia mansion and a R55 million fleet of over 20 luxury cars.

Profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Shauwn Mkhize Nickname MaMkhize Gender Female Date of birth 6 April 1975 Age 50 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Umbumbulu, KwaZulu‑Natal, South Africa Current residence Durban, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Florence Mkhize Father Sipho Mkhize Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Sbu Mpisane Children 2 University Durban University of Technology Profession Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and television personality Net worth R300 million Social media Instagram

MaMkhize's net worth in rands places her among SA’s millionaires

According to The South African and AnswersAfrica, the Durban-based businesswoman has an estimated net worth of R300 million. In dollars, MaMkhize’s net worth translates to over $16.8 million, placing her among South Africa’s elite millionaires.

While many believe she inherited her fortune, she clarified in a 2023 News24 interview promoting her memoir My World, My Rules, saying:

I hope people understand that I didn't grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth like they think. I hope they learn about my childhood. Nothing came easily for us. We went through a lot of trials and tribulations, but I've never allowed my upbringing to dictate my future.

Facts about MaMkhize. Photo: @kwa_mammkhize on Instagram (modified by author)

How did MaMkhize make her millions?

Shauwn Mkhize’s businesses have been the backbone of her financial success, with her empire built through diverse ventures including:

MaMkhize Construction Company

The businesswoman launched Zikhulise Construction, later expanding into Auto Recoveries, Maintenance & Transport, and Inyanga Trading. These entities, contributing to the Zikhulise Group's net worth, have generated millions through government housing contracts in KwaZulu-Natal.

Shauwn Mkhize Royal AM

In 2021, MaMkhize purchased Bloemfontein Celtic’s PSL status for R50 million and rebranded it as Royal AM.

The club quickly rose in prominence, winning the Macufe Cup and qualifying for CAF competitions, before financial curatorship in 2024 affected player salaries. In May 2025, she addressed the issue in an IOL interview, saying:

We acknowledge the hardship this has caused and extend our heartfelt apologies... The club’s management team... has been working diligently with the curator to secure the necessary permissions to release funds for salary payments.

MaMkhize earns from Royal AM Football Club, reality TV, brand deals, and lucrative businesses. Photo: @kwa_mammkhize (modified by author)

Television show

She made her television debut with Kwa Mam’Mkhize in 2020, a reality show that quickly gained international recognition. She later appeared in a guest role on the SABC1 drama Uzalo, with both credits listed on her IMDb profile.

Social media

The business mogul leveraged her lifestyle to build influence, amassing over one million Instagram followers in under a year. With close to four million followers today, she has been recognised by the Feather Awards for her impact on digital culture.

Mamkhize's house is worth R20 million

The millionaire entrepreneur reportedly owns a R20 million mansion in La Lucia, Durban, according to RSSing. In addition to her residence, Mamkhize's investment portfolio includes luxury homes, Sandton properties, and farmland in Pietermaritzburg.

MaMkhize posed with her luxury vehicles. Photo: @kwa_mammkhize (modified by author)

Exploring MaMkhize's car collection

A post by Urban Splatter and The South African reveals the Royal AM boss owns a car collection worth over R55 million, with more than 20 luxury vehicles. Amid her tax dispute with SARS, 14 are reportedly up for auction. Her most valuable vehicles include:

Car brand Worth Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge R16 million Rolls-Royce Phantom R6 million Lamborghini Huracan R4.5 million Mercedes-Maybach S650 R3.6 million Aston Martin DBX R3.6 million Ferrari 612 Scaglietti R3 million Bentley Bentayga R3 million BMW i8 R3 million

How much is MaMkhize owing SARS?

According to Daily Sun, she is reportedly owing nearly R40 million in unpaid taxes linked to the Shandi Trust. In late 2024, SARS raided her La Lucia mansion and seized luxury cars, while Royal AM was placed under curatorship after failed court appeals.

Who is richer between Mamkhize and Motsepe?

Patrice Motsepe is significantly richer than Shauwn Mkhize. Forbes revealed that the South African businessman and football executive has an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion (R58.7 billion).

MaMkhize, her children Sbahle and Andile, and her daughter-in-law Tamia. Photo: @kwa_mammkhize on Instagram (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

What is MaMkhize's new car worth R16 million? The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge in her collection is worth an estimated R16 million.

The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge in her collection is worth an estimated R16 million. How much is MaMkhize worth in 2025? Her estimated fortune in 2025 stands at approximately R300 million.

Her estimated fortune in 2025 stands at approximately R300 million. Is Mamkhize a billionaire? She is considered a millionaire with a net worth of R300 million.

She is considered a millionaire with a net worth of R300 million. How much was Royal AM sold for? The club was expected to sell for R15 million, but the deal reportedly collapsed before finalisation.

Conclusion

The rise of MaMkhize's net worth has showcased her strategic edge in business, media, and football. Despite legal and public challenges, she remains among South Africa’s millionaires through diverse ventures and luxury assets.

