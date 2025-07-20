A bakkie that was on a road in Johannesburg got people's attention because of its massive load

The vehicle was transporting a South African delicacy, which is considered a traditional meal in various indigenous cultures

South Africans shared their reactions after they saw the way the food item was taken to its destination, presumably for the public's consumption

People were floored after a video showed the behind-the-scenes of the delivery of a beloved South African meal. The go-to treat for many South Africans looked questionable as food.

The sighting of the meat truck left many uneasy about the supply. The video of the truck full of sheep's heads received thousands of likes from online users.

In a clip posted on TikTok by @imphotant, a truck in Johannesburg was filled to the brim with sheep heads. The special meat is often consumed in South Africa as a delicacy known as skopo. The meat is beloved for its tender quality and delicious fat. People also break open the skull to get access to the sheep's brain as a treat. Skopo can be found in various areas, including taxi ranks. One of the markets where skopo can be found in Johannesburg is Kwa Mai Mai market. The caption speculated that the truck was delivering skopos to the same market.

Man cooks cow udder

In another Briefly News story, people saw how to use an unusual part of the cow as meat. The man posted his recipe on how to prepare cow udder by making a tomato-based stew over the fire, which included various seasonings. People were fascinated by the bizarre recipe he paired with a starch, and some thought the final product looked appetising.

South Africa unimpressed by skopo truck

Many people thought that the video of the vehicle transporting skopo was disturbing, especially if it was headed to a market for customers to eat. Many complained that the meat was completely uncovered. Others joked that cleanliness didn't matter because germs would die from the heat when the sheep's heads were cooked. Watch the video of the vehicle full of sheep heads below:

gomo_precious🌸 was mortified:

"Uncovered like this??😹 What if one falls in the middle of the road😭"

Tuck_Maka wondered:

"Food is not covered, why not use a cold storage truck?"

Mashango Mshangov Ngobeni exclaimed:

"Hai the things we eat mara."

zinzii remarked:

"What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger!"

Bucie Mkhathini said:

"Flies are having a feast😫 issa buffet 😭"

Anita max wynn ® wrote:

"If I was a fly and saw this van passing, I’d be smiling the entire year."

Zola Mathe said:

"After boiling germs are gone🤣"

THABO M was unimpressed:

"Leja masepa serious (We eat rubbish)."

