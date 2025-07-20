A famous UK food creator ruffled some feathers online after recreating a plate of South African prison food

The cook was not impressed by the taste of the meal and highlighted that the budget cut was the main reason

The people of Mzansi were amazed by what the foreign man had to say and interacted with him in a thread of comments

A famous food creator on TikTok, Big Nibbles, created a playlist where he cooks prison food from around the world to see which countries are worth creating a crime in.

A man from the UK amazed many when he cooked South African prison food. Image: @bignibblescooks

Source: TikTok

In a recent clip, Nibbles tried out South African prison food and received a lot of attention from the people of Mzansi. His TikTok video went viral.

The video garnered over a million views, most being from curious South Africans who were eager to see what their prisoners ate on a good day. A lot of people disagreed after seeing the colourful plate and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 3K comments.

UK man cooks South African prison food in viral TikTok video

Big Nibbles received a lot of attention from South Africans when he recreated a prison plate in a now-viral TikTok video. The chap started by cutting up and cooking butternut.

He then moved on to cooking pap and cooked gravy by frying onions, added tomato paste and curry powder. The plate had no meat, to which he explained:

“Food here is cooked to a strict national cycle, a 12-day rotation where meat is rare and seasonal is optional. Inmates once got chicken three times a week, now once, if you’re willing to do some unsavoury things.”

He noted that the Department of Correctional Services recently slashed prisoners’ food budget by over R200 million, to which he confessed:

“You can taste every missing cent.”

Nibbles' food was mostly over-boiled, and his pap was undercooked. The plate seemed decent as he topped it off with a banana and a glass of water.

The foodie was not impressed by the plate and gave it a score of 3/10:

“It’s functional, it’s filling, but it’s completely flavourless.”

South Africans were stunned to see what the inmates ate, and thought they had a stale slice of bread and water. They shared their opposing views in a thread of comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA amazed by prison food in viral TikTok video

Social media users shared their opposing views on the now-viral post:

A food creator decided to recreate prison food from around the world. Image: @bignibblescooks

Source: TikTok

@Joker🇿🇦 wondered:

“Why did I recognise it before he said South Africa?”

@Mr-Cool&Calm explained:

“I was a cook in the prison for four years, and this is not totally accurate. There must always be one source of protein and at least two types of vegetables.”

@keke wrote:

“I swear other people think South Africa is a joke.”

@A_girl commented:

“South African prison food is just half a slice of bread and water.”

@April Saudan pointed out:

“Both the pap and gravy look watered down.”

@DEADTH shared:

“That is not prison food. In South Africa, that is a dinner for a family, remove the banana and cola, not water.”

@✿ 𝒦𝒾𝓂𝒷𝑒𝓇𝓁𝓎✿ was stunned:

“They get food?”

