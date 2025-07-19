A TikTok creator showed people a neighbourhood where most of the residents are extremely wealthy

The TikTokker drove through Hartbeespoort, and he showed people a signifier of wealth that he spotted in people's backyards

Many people were fascinated by the lavish surroundings that the man recorded in the Johannesburg suburb

Hartbeespoort, aka Harties, is known for luxury residential estates in the Gauteng area. A TikTokker showed that the residents make full use of the dam that is in the suburb.

Hartbeespoort homes with boats went viral in a TIkTok video. Image: @vibez.with.lm

Source: TikTok

The video of the man's drive through Hartbeespoort shared on 17 July 2025 received more than 58,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were in awe of the sights the man made.

In a TikTok video, @vibez.with.lm drove in Hartbeespoort and remarked on the number of boat owners that he spotted in The Island Estate. One car was towing a speedboat, and then the TikTokker showed a series of houses that had boats outside. The average boat in South Africa costs between less than R1 million and more more depending on size, model and whether it is new or used, as indicated by Autotrader.

Lavish alternative transport goes viral

In a related story, South Africans were in awe of a man who was towing a large load. The man caught people's attention because he was already driving a Land Cruiser, which is well known as a lavish farming vehicle. The man went viral as people noticed his trailer was pulling a whole helicopter. People were floored by the man's display of opulence as he casually drove.

Briefly News also reported on another young lady who went shopping for something a bit bigger and faster than a car. The woman was labelled as rich after she went shopping for an aeroplane. People were raving about the vlog of the young lady's aeroplane shopping adventure. Many shared their opinions on the various aeroplanes that she looked at as potential purchases.

A Land Cruiser driver got attention for towing his helicopter. Image: Glasshouse Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa amazed by lavish estates

Peeps were in awe of the clip showing Island Estate. Many expressed their own dreams of living in similarly lavish areas. Watch the video of the luxury estate below:

talane_m said:

"Hear me out Lord🥺"

SeeSore commented:

"Speed boat, golf cart and a sports car on every driveway, it’s the life. "

DASH was inspired:

"Your mind, soul and body have to be prepared for this, no lie.😬🤞"

Effect09 gushed:

"People are really living out here, don't lose hope kid."

Pablo claimed:

"I used to stay here🤗, when you are used to such life it starts boring."

ThatDimpleguy argued:

"Not unusual because there's no ocean, makes sense to buy a boat for a dam 🧑‍🦯"

SA guesses Hartbeespoort homeowner with luxury cars

Briefly News reported that when driving through different areas in South Africa, it's almost certain you will come across suburbs where the affluent reside, showcasing their opulent lifestyles.

In Hartbeespoort, also known as Harties, a stunning mansion and a fleet of luxury cars stole the show, leaving many wondering who the owner could be.

While some internet users admired the gorgeous home and fleet of luxury vehicles, others tried to guess who the homeowner could be.

