A motorist on a South African road became a viral hit because of his cargo, which let people know that he may be someone who is well off

The clip that another driver recorded left the internet convinced that he was rolling in dough after seeing the expensive load in his trailer

Many people shared thoughts about the lavish display that was spotted on a South African road

A driver on a South African road caught people's attention with his show of wealth. The man was driving a popular, lavish vehicle while towing an even more luxurious mode of transport.

A Land Cruiser driver with a helicopter in his trailer went viral. Image: @kumbiraim

Source: TikTok

The video of the sighting on the South African Road received a lot of attention from social media users. Online users commented on the video, speculating about the driver's wealth.

A TikTok video by @kumbiraim showed a man who was driving a Land Cruiser with a trailer attached. The Toyota driver was pulling a helicopter, presumably a Robinson R44 Raven II valued at R3.5 million by Air Trader. The chopper is described as a light aircraft for both commercial and personal use. The cameraman declared that the display was a way to tell people that you have money without saying it outright.

Businessman in South Africa buys 6x6 Mercedes

In another story about a display of wealth, a South African businessman left South Africans shook after he bought a new vehicle worth tens of millions. The Mercedes he bought cost him R20 million, and people could not get over it. Many admired the purchase he made. The businessman also proudly posed next to his massive purchase, which went viral.

A South African businessman bought a Mercedes 6x6. Image:Toshifumi / Kitamura / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Land Cruiser driver impresses with aircraft

Online users thought that the man had amazing taste in vehicle. People admired his cargo and shared their reactions to the clip. Watch the clip of the driver towing a helicopter below:

Qiniso Zitha said:

"People who own Land Cruisers normally have old money 🤞🏼"

Orapetse_Sebolao wrote:

"This person is probably living in their “the signs will be there” era, you know. I mean in their “when the time is right I the Lord will make it happen “ 🔥🤣🤣"

Jus_Cas commented:

"Most probably they have a game farm, i see a lot of this aircraft at game farms."

Absolut_Sabs exclaimed:

"Depression gone gone!! 😂😂"

Mothusi mokwena gushed:

"What a flex😋"

Shembeistheway shared:

"I don't have money 😭Bt I have the same car 😭😭"

Andrew Max 🇿🇦 added:

"Ain’t that helicopter the one for around R2mil 🤔"

Shamrock 💪 guessed:

"Game farm owner probably."

Source: Briefly News