A hun flaunted her journey from acquiring her first car to all the vehicles she has ever owned

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet leaving many people inspired by her journey

South Africans headed to the comments section to share their thoughts while some raved over her whips

One South African woman turned heads with her collections of cars which she flexed on her social media account after taking part in the latest social media challenge.

A lady flexed her first ride to her luxury car in a TikTok video

South African woman flaunts her cars

The stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @lingerhomes sparked widespread admiration from online users.

In a series of posts shared on the video-sharing app, the woman proudly displayed her journey to acquiring her first car to all the vehicles. In the first image, she showed off a small white Ford which was followed by a white Hudiya car and her third whip which is currently underway is a luxury vehicle with a sleek design and the name of the whip is Volkswagen.

@lingerhomes's video quickly gained attention gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments, with many people praising her taste and style.

Take a look at the woman's various vehicles in the video.

SA loves the hun's cars

While many were impressed by her success and flashy lifestyle, some took the opportunity to express their car aspirations. Whether a show of pride or an inspiration for others, the woman's car flaunt has certainly left an impact.

WWW.b3st.M!$t@ke$.com said:

"May this kind of pregnancy locate now!"

Londiweenhleskosa added:

"The pregnancy I want."

Thandeka Skhosana expressed:

"Challenge closed."

Linky commented:

"Your firstborn is my firstborn."

A lady flaunted her car journey from her first ride to a luxury whip in a TikTok video.

South African women flex their cars

