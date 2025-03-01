A horrific accident that happened at Sea Point in the western Cape went viral on social media

The video of the incident went viral, and it showed the driver hurtling towards the wall at high speed

The driver was badly injured, and South Africans called him out for recklessly totalling a sports car

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A driver crashed into a wall in Sea Point. Image: @Abelmike

Source: Twitter

SEA POINT, WESTERN CAPE — A car drove into a wall at high speed at SeaPoint in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 1 March 2025. The severity of incidents sparked a conversation about fast driving.

What happened at Sea Point?

X user Mike Abel posted a video on his @abelmike X account. The video showed the horrific crash as it unfolded. The clip was short, but it showed how the driver got himself into an unsafe situation. The clip shows the car suddenly braking and making a violent turn. Abel also shared pictures of the accident, which showed that the sports car was damaged as a result.

He was allegedly driving at 200km/h in a suburban area, and it's believed the passenger next to him allegedly had no seat belt. View the video here.

The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, revealed in January 2025 that festive season accidents increased in 2024 compared to 2023. She said most of the accidents involved taxis.

A super car crashed in the Western Cape. Image: @Abelmike

Source: Twitter

What SA said about the accident

South Africans were angry at the driver's carelessness.

Mr Sxilo said:

"People who drive like this should be alone. I hate reckless drivers so much."

Mr Wick said:

"I think this is a form of snap oversteerr due to a reckless and inexperienced driver."

Ben said:

"Lock him up. People who speed like this and endanger lives must serve jail time. He could have killed people."

Henry Biddlecombe said:

"He could have hit someone's daughter, son or wife going for a morning walk on a Saturday. These maniacs are out of control. there is an incident like this seemingly every weekend now."

BeTheChange said:

"Someone with too much money and privilege in his hands and too little self-respect, discipline and intelligence."

Mike Kloppie said:

"When you have never worked for something with your own sweat and tears, you cannot appreciate the true value of it."

Annakarenina said:

"Most people who can afford super cars don't have the driving skills required to drive such. They think it's a toy to play around with somewhere."

Source: Briefly News