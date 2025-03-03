Nigerian Rapper Opens Up About Cause of R7 Million McLaren Accident

3GAR confirmed that he is the individual in the horrific car crash that happened in Cape Town on Saturday morning

He responded to criticism that he was overspeeding and shared the cause of the accident that left his car mangled

Netizens are not sympathising with 3GAR despite his loss and are calling on charges to be pressed against him

Nigerian rapper 3GAR has responded to criticism that he was overspeeding. Image: 3gar_baby/Instagram, abelmike/Twitter

Nigerian rapper 3GAR Baby has revealed the cause of the horrific accident that wrecked his R7 million McLaren 570S beyond repair in Cape Town.

The rapper, born Prince Daniel Obioma, posted on his official Instagram account to confirm that he was driving when his sports car lost control and crashed in Sea Point, Cape Town.

Nigerian rapper shares cause of Cape Town accident

After the accident, 3GAR was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. The Nigerian rapper shared a selfie of himself in a hospital bed. In the accompanying caption, 3GAR thanked God for sparing his life:

“Nah, small thing remain. Could've been all over! I can’t stop thanking God for life”.

After the accident, 3GAR also shared a video of himself dancing on his verified Instagram account. In the comments, the Nigerian rapper responded to fellow Instagram user kellysettings’ criticism that his reckless driving had caused the accident. He said the car veered off the road because he had avoided hitting a beggar:

“Bro, the video was cut. That’s not what really happened. I was actually avoiding hitting a beggar before I lost control and hit the pavement and still avoided hitting the car in front of me.”

CCTV footage of the Nigerian rapper speeding through the residential area before the accident also went viral on social media.

Pictures taken shortly after the accident show a dazed 3GAR sitting in the middle of the road.

Watch the video below:

Paramedics who attended the scene said 3GAR and another yet-to-be-identified individual, believed to be a passenger, sustained minor injuries. The passenger was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Netizens slam 3GAR after R7 million McLaren crash

Despite losing a multimillion-dollar sports car and sustaining injuries, 3GAR is not getting sympathy from netizens. Several netizens are slamming 3GAR for reckless driving, while others want him to be prosecuted for the accident. Here are some of the comments:

@stevenrealdeal suggested:

“Would be an interesting exercise to see who owns that vehicle, how it was paid for and whether SARS knows about the purchase.”

@Bronx_wrangler said:

This is crazy. This could have ended badly. He will have to face reckless driving charges. Wonder what he said to his insurance company?”

@DennisMomberg queried:

“Was this his car or a hired car?”

@JohanVanDerWe suggested:

“His license should be revoked. Plus, his immigration status should be checked.”

Netizens have slammed Nigerian rapper 3GAR after he shared the cause of the accident. Image: 3gar_baby

