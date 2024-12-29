Over 10,000 people have been killed on the country's roads since the beginning of 2024

The accident rate has not slowed down during the festive season, with over 500 lives being lost

Some of South Africa's worst accidents didn't claim a lot of lives but produced horrific scenes

Accidents on South Africa's roads have already claimed over 10,000 lives in 2024. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

South Africa’s roads have witnessed some truly tragic accidents this year.

Over 10,000 people have been killed since the start of 2024 until the beginning of December.

With the festive season already claiming over 500 lives, Briefly News looks at some of the worst accidents on the country’s roads this year.

12 learners killed in Carltonville crash

On 10 July, 12 school pupils were killed in a devastating crash.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The accident happened near Fochville in Gauteng when a scholar transport vehicle overturned after it was reportedly hit from behind by another car.

The driver was also killed, and seven other learners had to be hospitalised.

Youngsters brag about booze before crash

On 11 October, eight lives were lost in a tragic accident on the N2 near Mandeni.

While the crash itself was horrific, video footage before the incident got social media talking.

The video showed a group of youngsters bragging about the alcohol they had before going on their fatal joyride.

Family members killed in N1 crash

A horrific accident on the N1 in Limpopo on 10 November saw five members of one family being killed.

The accident occurred when a vehicle travelling near Ysterburg overturned after losing control.

One man, who was travelling in another vehicle, spoke of the horror of watching his wife and child die in the crash.

Vehicle sandwiched between two trucks

Two people passed away on 19 November in a multi-vehicle accident on the N12.

While the accident wasn’t tragic for the number of lives lost, the nature of the accident made headlines.

The deceased were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in became wedged between two trucks.

Speeding vehicle crashes into truck

On 24 November, two people died when a speeding Mercedes-Benz crashed into a truck in Mbombela.

The video of the accident soon went viral and showed the exact moment the speeding car hit the truck.

The accident had social media users debating who exactly was at fault.

Children killed in Worcester bus crash

December got off to a horrific start when eight people were killed in one accident on the first day of the month.

Six children were among the eight killed when a bus travelling from the Eastern Cape overturned near Worcester in the Western Cape.

Social media users urged bus companies to ensure their vehicles were serviced before the festive season.

10 killed as taxi collides with truck

The second week of December saw another 10 people killed in a single accident on the N1 in the Free State.

The deceased were all travelling in a minibus taxi, which drove into the back of a truck on 8 December.

Three men and seven women were killed in the taxi, while the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Truck driver killed in N3 crash

Friday, 13 December, proved to be a day of back luck on the N3.

One person was killed when a truck collided with multiple other vehicles near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

Paramedics noted that numerous passengers were trapped inside vehicles and had to be freed before they could be treated for injuries.

15 killed in Eastern Cape crash

Three days after the N3 accident, 15 people lost their lives in the Eastern Cape.

The 15 were killed when a minibus taxi and a Mazda SUV collided on the N9 outside Graaff-Reinet.

The N9 had to be closed from both sides as emergency services attended to the scene.

11 killed after bakkie and taxi collide

On 22 December, just days before Christmas, 11 people were killed on the N2 in the Eastern Cape.

While the cause of the accident was not initially unconfirmed, it was believed that a taxi collided with a bakkie.

Many social media users blamed the taxi driver for the deadly accident.

Transport Department identifies 20 accident hotspots

In a related article, the Department of Transport (DoT) identified 20 hotspots for deadly crashes across the country.

Briefly News reported that the DoT released the list on 1 December, ahead of the busy period.

The Eastern Cape accounts for seven accident hotspots, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga have three each.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News