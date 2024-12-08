10 people were killed when a minibus taxi drove into the back of a truck on the N1 in the Free State

Three men and seven women were killed in the taxi, while the truck driver suffered minor injuries

South Africans are afraid that there will be more serious festive season crashes, resulting in fatalities

FREE STATE - A tragic accident on the N1 route has claimed the lives of 10 people.

The accident occurred on the morning of 8 December between Koppies and Kroonstad, involving a truck and a minibus taxi.

One person was seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

Police confirm taxi drove into truck

Free State police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle stated that preliminary reports revealed that the taxi drove into the rear of the truck.

She added that the taxi ended up under the truck during the crash.

Three men and seven women were killed in the accident.

Sipho Towa, District Manager of the EMS Control Centre, explained that the victims were all declared dead at the scene while the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

South Africans weigh in on accident

Social media users expressed sadness after seeing the images of the accident, with some saying they hated the festive season because of the number of fatalities.

@KMJ1_0 said:

“Man, honestly, I don't like the festive season. A lot of people lose their lives.”

@TumeloTiger1 added:

“It's December again😩🤦🏾‍♂️.”

@Hlolo59 stated:

“They have to start praying for the roads just like they did before Good Friday. The festive season has started, and so much negative and evil energy is everywhere.”

@Astrum816557 said:

“The carnage has started already🤦‍♀️.”

@Jonatha1628828 added:

“Watching or reading about deaths in accidents always frightens me as I realise it could be me the next time.”

@ReubenManiac stated:

“The devil and his demons are working overtime this December. So, pray always.”

@SakkieSakkie2 said:

Yoh. It’s only 8 December. Police visibility, 24 hours a day is a must.”

Head-on collision claims 6 lives

In a related article, six people were killed in a head-on collision between a light motor vehicle and a truck.

The accident took place on the same day that the Free State launched its Festive Season Road Safety Campaign.

Briefly News noted that five people in the vehicle were killed, while the driver of the truck also passed away.

